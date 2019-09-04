World CT Scanner Market Review 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024 - Key Emerging Innovations & Technological Advancements

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CT Scanner Market: Analysis By Type (Stationary, Portable), By Architecture (C-Arm, O-Arm), By Technology (Low Slice, Md Slice, High Slice, Cone-Beam), By Application, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the CT Scanner Market by type (Stationary and Portable), by architecture (C-Arm and O-Arm), by technology (Low-slice, mid-slice, high-slice and cone-beam) and by application (Diagnostic, Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology and Others).

The CT scanner market has been analyzed by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and by Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, India, China, Japan and Australia) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to the report, the global CT scanner market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2024.



The Portable CT scanner segment has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by growing number of patients suffering from various health related issues coupled with evolving trend of technical advances such as development of multi-slice scanners and growing application in neurology leading to elimination of transportation of ill patients.



Furthermore, O-Arm CT Scanner architecture holds the major share in the market followed by C-Arm architecture due to its broad range of scientific application such as its growing usage majorly during spinal tool replacement with visceral, neurological and vascular injuries which is anticipated to the drive the market demand.



Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global CT scanner market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in North America region include growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and type 2 diabetes and ever-increasing healthcare expenditure with escalating percentage of death from various causes.



