Black Creek Group Delivers Strong 2019 Mid-Year Activity with Announcement of Highlights

/EIN News/ -- Firm raises $702 million of capital and acquires 4.7 million square feet1

DENVER, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Creek Group, a Denver-based real estate investment manager and development firm with a more than 25-year history, today announced 2019 activity highlights through July 31, 2019. Black Creek’s capital fundraising, acquisitions, development and leasing milestones include:

$702 million of equity capital raised, with $290 million in institutional commitments specifically for the firm’s industrial platform.

4.7 million square feet acquired.

• Largest transactions include:

• Five-building industrial portfolio in Dallas, totaling 1.4 million square feet.

• Three-building industrial portfolio in Chicago totaling 541,000 square feet.

• Four-building industrial portfolio in Las Vegas totaling 369,000 square feet.

• Two multifamily properties – a 333-unit property in Rockville, MD and a 268-unit property in Winter Park, FL.

• Largest transactions include: • Five-building industrial portfolio in Dallas, totaling 1.4 million square feet. • Three-building industrial portfolio in Chicago totaling 541,000 square feet. • Four-building industrial portfolio in Las Vegas totaling 369,000 square feet. • Two multifamily properties – a 333-unit property in Rockville, MD and a 268-unit property in Winter Park, FL. 3.0 million square feet of industrial properties under construction.

6.9 million square feet of leasing across industrial, office and retail sectors bringing the firm’s 67.0 million square feet of holdings to 94.3 percent leased.

“What we have accomplished so far in 2019 speaks to both the strength of the Black Creek team as well as our healthy growth trajectory,” said Raj Dhanda, Black Creek Group’s chief executive officer. “Commercial real estate fundamentals remain strong and closing on $290 million of equity commitments from institutions in the first half of the year demonstrates the continued demand for the asset class, especially for high-quality, core industrial solutions.”

Industrial fundamentals still top all property sectors as the asset class continues to deliver healthy rent growth and strong demand closely linked to the growing ecommerce sector. With ecommerce continuing to expand, the demand for industrial is expected to increase as users need more warehouse and distribution space.

1 Aggregate capital and activity from all real estate platforms in the United States sponsored by affiliates of Black Creek Group.

About Black Creek Group

Black Creek Group is an experienced real estate investment management and development firm that has bought or built over $19 billion of investments throughout its more than 25-year history. The firm manages diverse investment offerings across the spectrum of commercial real estate – including office, industrial, retail and multifamily – providing a range of investment solutions for both institutional and wealth management channels. Black Creek Group has nine offices across North America with more than 300 professionals. More information is available at blackcreekgroup.com .

Contact: Briana Ochiltree

briana.ochiltree@blackcreekgroup.com

Black Creek Group

720-728-3109



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.