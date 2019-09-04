The Steadman Clinic Welcomes New Classes of Fellows and Athletic Trainers

11 Doctors and Seven Athletic Trainers Join the Steadman Ranks for the Coming Year

Vail, Colorado, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) welcomed their 2019-20 class of fellows and athletic trainers to Vail on July 26 at the annual “Hail and Farewell” event. The Steadman staff introduced both the incoming class of physicians that will serve as fellows for the coming year, as well as the new group of athletic trainers who will serve their residency at The Steadman Clinic in 2019-20. The 2018-19 classes of fellows and trainers were honored as they completed their year-long programs and moved on to new professional opportunities after the event.

Every year a team of fellows who have completed their orthopaedic residencies come to Vail to expand their surgical and research skills for twelve months. In a similar vein, the athletic trainers in residence work directly with world-renowned orthopaedic physicians and knowledgeable healthcare staff in the clinic, operating rooms and outreach venues. The points of focus for both the fellows and athletic trainers are the causes, treatment and prevention of injuries.

“Our fellowship program has gained worldwide recognition over the past two decades,” said Kelly Stoycheff, educations and fellowship manager at SPRI. “And the athletic training residency program gives its participants the opportunity to work on a daily basis in practice sessions and games at the local high schools, in addition to the daily exposure to our world-class physicians and clinicians.

“Our successful match rate with aspiring sports medicine fellows is among the highest in the field and that assures us of always attracting the finest surgeons and research scholars each and every year,” continued Stoycheff.

In addition, each fellow will complete two original research projects that are suitable for publication in a peer-reviewed journal prior to completion of the fellowship. These findings are also presented at the end of the year at the SPRI Research Advisory Committee meeting.

Dr. Matthew Provencher, who specializes in complex knee and shoulder surgeries at The Steadman Clinic, was recently was named Co-Director and Designated Institutional Official of the Sports Medicine Fellowship at SPRI. He is looking forward to the coming year with these new fellows.

“We are so fortunate to attract some of the best young orthopaedic surgeons to our fellowship program,” said Provencher. “The year they spend with us not only prepares them for their own practices and future successes as orthopaedic surgeons, but also gives our doctors and clinicians the opportunity to embrace some new approaches to orthopaedics provided by this younger generation of surgeons. It is much the same with the outstanding athletic trainers that go through our program. It is clearly a ‘win-win’ situation for all involved.”

The list of fellows for the upcoming year includes doctors who have attended medical schools in all parts of the continental United States and have served residencies at some of the most prestigious hospitals and universities in the nation.

The 11 physicians that constitute the 2019-20 class of fellows are (name, place of medical residency):

Dr. Justin Arner, MD, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (PA)

Dr. Katie Bartush, MD, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (TX)

Dr. Timothy Beals, DO, Jackson Hughston Memorial Hospital (AL)

Dr. Michael Ciccotti, MD, Thomas Jefferson University (PA)

Dr. Joseph Cooper, MD, University of Southern California

Dr. Daniel Haber, MD, Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program (MA)

Dr. Marissa Jamieson, MD, The Ohio State University

Dr. Adam Johannsen, MD, Stanford Hospital and Clinics (CA)

Dr. TJ Ridley, MD, University of Minnesota

Dr. Joseph Ruzbarsky, Hospital for Special Surgery (NY)

Dr. Max Seiter, MD, University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital (FL)

The seven athletic trainers in Vail for the next year are all recent college graduates. They studied at colleges and universities from the east coast, Midwest, Rocky Mountains and California.

Erin Boggs, University of Montana

Elizabeth Fioretti, Goucher College (MD)

Meg Montjoy, California State University, San Marcos

Natalie Reynolds, Ohio University

Haley Simmons, San Diego State University (CA)

Rafa Squillantini, Old Dominion University (VA)

Emma Young, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

