Partnerize Debuts Retail Partnership Benchmarking Tool

/EIN News/ -- Innovative online application helps retail marketers understand the factors driving

partner marketing performance and set future performance goals to improve business

outcomes.



SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partnerize , the leading provider of partner automation solutions for global brands, today announced the launch of its Retail Partnership Benchmarking Tool . This new offering enables retail partner marketers to compare their own partner program performance against crowd-sourced benchmarks.

By entering a handful of critical metrics into the interface, the user will receive a dynamically generated analysis of their performance measured against industry averages.

KEY MEASURES

The customized report will explain factors that contribute to higher or lower performance on these key measures:

Percentage of total digital sales driven by partner programs

Number of partners in their partnership programs

Return on ad spend for the partnership channel

Average percent of revenue paid as commission to partners

Average conversion rate for partner marketing activity

Share of partner-driven purchases made to new customers

CROWDSOURCED BENCHMARKS

To create the original benchmarks for the offering, Partnerize worked with more than 100 companies across the globe that volunteered to provide their metrics anonymously in order to power the benchmark figures. As the tool ingests data from additional retailers, all benchmarks will update to reflect the totality of data submitted.

Individual company answers provided by users will be kept confidential by Partnerize. The results will never be sold, traded, or otherwise shared with other companies or individuals.

“We created the Benchmarker as a way for leading partner marketers to share insights with one another and gauge their own program performance,” said Sarah Kelly, Marketing Director for Partnerize and architect of the offering. “Information is power in partner marketing. We hope this benchmarking tool helps many brands take control of their own performance and set smarter goals for the future.”

ABOUT PARTNERIZE

Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The AI-powered Partnerize Partner Automation Platform delivers the data-driven intelligence and industry-leading management tools that are essential for unlocking unprecedented ROI from this fast-growing sales channel. The world’s leading companies, including 63 top retailers, 11 international airlines, 8 of the largest telecoms, and more than 200 other global brands rely on Partnerize to drive and manage more than $6B in partner sales and $500M in partner payments every year. For more information on how Partnerize can grow your partnerships and business, please visit https://partnerize.com .

Media Contact:

Diane Anderson

WIT Strategy for Partnerize

415.254.9086

danderson@witstrategy.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.