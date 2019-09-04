Angola and China intensify parliamentary relationship

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 4 - Angola and China will intensify high-level visits to broaden parliamentary cooperation.,

The information was given Wednesday in Luanda by the ambassador of the Republic of China to Angola, Dong Tao, following a meeting with the deputy speaker of the 3rd Specialized Committee of the National Assembly, Lukamba Gato.

The 3rd National Assembly Committee, chaired by MP Josefina Diakié, deals with foreign relations, international cooperation and Angolan communities abroad.

“We have identified other areas of parliamentary cooperation. Our embassy will make contacts with the 3rd National Assembly Commission to study new ways of cooperation in the coming months, ”noted the diplomat.

He also emphasized the visit that the People's Assembly Vice- Speaker Wang Chen made to Angola last July, which served to strengthen relations between the two parliaments.

The Chinese diplomat looks at the African continent with great optimism. "It is a continent of the future, with potential in natural and human resources, and is on the road to development."

Angola and China have had cooperative relations in various fields for more than three decades, and according to recent data, the turnover between the two countries exceeded $ 26 billion in 2018 alone.

Last year, President João Lourenço made two visits to China: the first in September, on the occasion of the China-Africa Summit, and the following month, a state visit.

