Worldwide Dairy Products Packaging Market Insights & Projections (2019-2024): Use of Nanotechnology and Active & Intelligent Packaging in the Industry Presents Opportunities

The Global Dairy Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the period 2018-2024.



This market research report on the dairy packaging market offers analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by packaging (rigid, flexible, and paperboard), products (liquid carton, pouches, bottles, jars, and cans, and others), application (milk, cheese, butter and cream, and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Latin America, and MEA).



The study considers the present scenario of the dairy packaging market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. IT also profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the dairy packaging market.



Market Insights



The introduction of nanotechnology-based food packaging is expected to be a significant driver for the dairy packaging market. Advancements and innovations in the field of nanotechnology are likely to enhance the efficiency of dairy product packaging. The inclusion of active and intelligent ingredients, which include several antioxidants, in packaging material is helping to extend the shelf life of dairy products. Therefore, the incorporation of these intelligent ingredients is likely to drive the dairy products packaging market during the forecast period. The dairy packaging market is witnessing a significant shift from rigid to flexible packaging. The modification in the flexible packaging material can be attributed to the following factors:

Reduced raw material cost

Decreased production expenditure

Low transportation spending

Further, the emergence of the e-commerce sector worldwide is expected to accelerate the flexible packaging market. Also, pouch packaging is gaining momentum among end-users in the dairy packaging market. The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the global dairy packaging market during the forecast period:

Growth of flexible packaging in dairy categories

Increase in pouch packaging across among end-users

The shift from rigid to flexible packaging

Increased usage of active and intelligent packaging material



Market Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed market segmentation by packaging, products, applications, and geography. The easy availability of plastic as a raw material in the production of pouches is one of the reasons for the wide usage of flexible plastic in dairy packaging. Milk is the largest end-user for the flexible packaging market. Further, the replacement of strong rigid plastic packaging of dairy products with multi-layer flexible pouches is expected to augur well for the flexible packaging market. The rise of the middle-class population in emerging countries is expected to offer ample opportunities for dairy product packaging vendors during the forecast period.



Paperboard packaging for liquid dairy products is growing fastest across regions, with China leading the pack in the APAC region. With premiumization of liquid dairy growing, the need for aseptic liquid cartons is expected to increase significantly. In addition, the growth momentum for categories such as flavored milk, lactose-free liquid products, high nutritional value dairy products is expected to have a positive influence on the overall dairy packaging market.



The availability of pouch making machinery and raw materials is a major factor for the high adoption of flexible pouches in the dairy product packaging market. APAC and Europe are the major end-users of pouches. The market for liquid cartons is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period as aseptic packaging is gaining importance in extending the shelf life of liquid dairy products.



The growth in population, the increase in disposable incomes, and rapid urbanization are expected to bode well for the milk packaging market during the forecast period. The cheese packaging segment in Europe is expected to grow as the European Union dominates the cheese market. Parchment paper, foil laminates, cellophane, wax coated paper, cardboard boxes, and lacquered tin cans are majorly used for packaging of butter and creams. The packaging of butter and cream is expected to gain prominence during the forecast period as these products are considered natural and healthy.



Geographical Analysis



Europe and North America held over 50% of the dairy packaging market. The APAC market is largely volume-based with dairy products witnessing high demand. Australia, Japan, China, Germany, France, the US, and Canada are the major dairy packaging market as their spend on F&B and dairy products is relatively high. The diversity of flexible packaging allows the packaging industry to withstand raw material, pricing, and cost pressures. The flexible packaging market in Latin America is expected to witness growth during the forecast period on account of the large middle-class population with increased disposable income.



Key Vendor Analysis



The dairy packaging market is witnessing high competition among vendors. The competition is based on factors, including competitive pricing, product quality, and innovative packaging. Many vendors are shifting to sustainable and biodegradable packaging materials. Stringent regulations are changing the dairy packaging market dramatically. The limit on the use of single-use plastics is driving the market toward eco-friendly and sustainable packaging. The European Commission proposal for the single-use plastics directive (SUP) has increased the focus on substituting plastic packaging. Price fluctuations in raw materials of packaging have an adverse impact on the profit margins of vendors.



Key Report Benefits



The report provides the following insights into the dairy product packaging market for the forecast period 2019-2024.

Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the dairy product packaging market for the forecast period 2019-2024.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the dairy packaging market.

Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the dairy packaging market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the dairy packaging market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Packaging

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Application

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Key Insights

7.1.2 Dairy Price Insights

7.1.3 Focus Areas of Dairy Packaging

7.2 Macro Economic Factors



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Increased Demand For Dairy Products

8.1.2 Growth of Flexible Packaging Across All Dairy Categories

8.1.3 Increase in Pouch Packaging Across End-users

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Impact of Recycling Challenges with Dairy Packaging Products

8.2.2 Operational Cost of Packaging

8.2.3 Paperboard Procurement Dynamics

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Use of Nanotechnology in Dairy Packaging

8.3.2 Usage of Active and Intelligent Packaging

8.3.3 Shift From Rigid to Flexible Packaging



9 Market Landscape

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Five Forces Analysis

9.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

9.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

9.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



10 By Packaging Type

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Flexible Packaging

10.4 Paperboard

10.5 Rigid Packaging



11 By Product Type

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Pouches

11.4 Liquid Cartons

11.5 Bottles, Cans, & Jars

11.6 Other Products



12 By Application Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Milk

12.4 Cheese

12.5 Butter & Cream

12.6 Other Dairy Applications



13 By Geography

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Overview



14 Europe



15 APAC



16 North America



17 Latin America



18 Middle-East & Africa



19 Competitive Landscape

19.1 Competition Overview



20 Key Company Profiles

20.1 Mondi

20.2 Huhtamaki

20.3 Tetra Pak

20.4 Berry Global

20.5 Elopak

20.6 Amcor



21 Other Prominent Vendors

21.1 Ball Corporation

21.2 Constantia Flexibles

21.3 Sonoco Products

21.4 Sealed Air

21.5 Crown Holding

21.6 TC Transcontinental

21.7 DS Smith

21.8 SIG Combibloc

21.9 Greatview AsEPtic Packaging

21.10 Ecolean

21.11 Aran Packaging

21.12 Nampak

21.13 IPI

21.14 Clondalkin

21.15 Greiner Packaging

21.16 Evergreen Packaging

21.17 RPC Group

21.18 Smurfit Kappa

21.19 Stora Enso

21.20 Uflex

21.21 Winpak

21.22 International Paper

21.23 Aptar



