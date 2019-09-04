THE AZEK® COMPANY EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH NEW CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Ill., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AZEK® Company, parent corporation to leading manufacturing companies AZEK® Building Products, Versatex, Scranton Products, and Vycom, has announced the appointment of Paul J. Kardish as Chief Legal Officer. Kardish will report directly to Jesse Singh, AZEK’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul to the AZEK team,” said Jesse Singh, Chief Executive Officer of The AZEK Company. “Paul has an incredibly impressive legal background that spans across multiple industries. His breadth of knowledge and experience leading Fortune 150 companies will undoubtedly be a strong asset for AZEK moving forward.”

Kardish has over 25 years of corporate legal experience. He was previously Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Schneider National, Inc., where he oversaw all legal, claims, risk and administrative functions. At AZEK, Kardish will provide counsel to the Board of Directors and executive team on corporate governance and other legal matters. This will include supporting mergers and acquisitions, managing litigation, as well as overseeing labor and employment, employee benefits, intellectual property, data privacy, anti-corruption and general commercial and government contracting law matters.

“The AZEK Company has done tremendous work over the last several years building a dynamic and passionate culture” said Kardish. “I am excited for the opportunity to be a part of the AZEK team and to help build upon the solid foundation they have already established.”

Kardish earned his JD from Gonzaga University and his LLM from New York University.

ABOUT THE AZEK COMPANY

The AZEK® Company LLC is an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products, committed to innovation, sustainability and research and design. Headquartered in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood, the company also operates highly automated manufacturing facilities across the United States, including Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota. The AZEK Company’s four business units include AZEK® Building Products, Versatex, Scranton Products and Vycom. For additional information, visit AZEKCo.com.

