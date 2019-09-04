Historic Move for Original Minuteman Press Franchise in Farmingdale as Owner Jeff Miller Celebrates 30 Years in Business

Minuteman Press in Farmingdale has been a Main Street mainstay since 1975 and was the prototype Minuteman Press franchise; Visit 30-year Minuteman Press franchise owner Jeff Miller and his team at their new location at 324 Main Street

/EIN News/ -- FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minuteman Press International is proud to celebrate the relocation of its original Farmingdale franchise to 324 Main Street. The historic move means that Minuteman Press in Farmingdale can remain a Main Street fixture just as it has been since first opening its doors in 1975. Minuteman Press International, which has strong roots in Long Island and remains a family-owned and operated franchisor, is also headquartered in Farmingdale at 61 Executive Blvd.

On August 15, 2019, Minuteman Press in Farmingdale held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in conjunction with the Farmingdale Chamber of Commerce. The Farmingdale franchise has been open for 44 years and Jeff Miller has owned the business for over 30 years. Jeff and his team remain dedicated to Farmingdale businesses and residents and continue to provide high quality design, marketing, and printing services throughout the community. Jeff says, “It is quite an accomplishment to grow as a small business over the past 30 years. My family and I are grateful for the support of the community and the Farmingdale Chamber of Commerce as well as other local organizations.”

Jeff continues, “In the past 30 years I have seen many changes positively affecting downtown Farmingdale. I'm very proud to be a part of the re-gentrification that has occurred. The positive growth has attracted many new people to the area while keeping the charm of a small-town community. When I walk down the street some people call me ‘Mayor’ because most everyone knows me and I am interested in the people of the town.”

Rich history for Minuteman Press in Long Island and Farmingdale

Minuteman Press was originally started in 1973 by Roy Titus and his son Bob in Plainview. The Farmingdale location became the first Minuteman Press franchise in 1975. Today, Minuteman Press has nearly 1,000 franchises worldwide including approximately 33 franchises throughout the Long Island region.

“Our Farmingdale location was the ‘prototype’ Minuteman Press franchise that started it all for us. I am so proud of Jeff Miller for all of his hard work and success over the past 30 years,” says Gary Titus, Minuteman Press International Senior Vice President. Gary works with Long Island Minuteman Press franchise owners and provides crucial knowledge and ongoing support along with his local field team.



Gary adds, “I encourage everyone to visit Jeff and his team at his beautiful new location at 324 Main Street. Farmingdale is as vibrant as ever and we at Minuteman Press International are proud to call Farmingdale our home.”

Why Minuteman Press?

Prior to franchising with Minuteman Press, Jeff Miller was working in the apparel industry in New York City. He explains, “I was in the apparel business for many years. I carefully looked into different franchises from video rentals to sign businesses to printing businesses. A friend of mine had recently purchased a Minuteman Press franchise in Queens and spoke very highly of the organization. After meeting with MPI reps Dick Crosby and Jim Galasso I knew that I wanted to be in the printing business with Minuteman Press. They were there for me when I started in 1988 and they're still there for me in 2019. They were a tremendous help during this move and transition to our new location across Main Street.”

When asked about the rewards of running his Minuteman Press franchise, he adds, “I'm very proud of the fact that I as a small business owner make my own decisions affecting the success of my business. It's comforting to know that my family and Minuteman Press are there to support me and my ideas while offering their ideas.”

What is the printing industry today?

Because he is part of the Minuteman Press franchise family, Jeff receives ongoing local and corporate support that enables him to meet all of the design, marketing, and printing needs of local businesses in and around Farmingdale. This includes customized digital and direct mail marketing campaigns, promotional products, in-house graphic design services, and much more.

Jeff explains, “When I first opened my business, I had 3 offset printing presses and one black and white copy machine. Today, I have four digital presses and I can produce full color printing in a timely matter at a reasonable price. There have been many changes in the printing industry over the years and I am happy that I have been able to keep up with the changes.”

One of the reasons Jeff has been so successful is the passion he has for the Farmingdale community as well as his clients. He says, “The key to my success is that I am honest and upfront with my customers. I provide personalized service as well as on time delivery. I will continue to help them as best as I can as I strive for continued growth and success of my business.”

Jeff also appreciates all of the ongoing support he’s received from Minuteman Press International, including a crucial piece of advice that Roy Titus gave to him that sticks with him to this day. Jeff shares, “I will never forget meeting original founder Roy Titus at Minuteman Press Training School. Roy was a man of few words, but there are three words he said have always stuck in my mind, ‘Market, market, market.’ My advice today for any franchisee is to stick to the Minuteman Press plan! It works!!”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Farmingdale, visit their website: https://www.farmingdale.minutemanpress.com

About Minuteman Press International

Minuteman Press International is the number one rated business marketing and printing franchise that offers world class training and unparalleled ongoing local support. Started in 1973 by Roy Titus and his son Bob, Minuteman Press began franchising in 1975 and has grown to nearly 1,000 business service franchise locations worldwide including the U.S., Australia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Minuteman Press is ranked #1 in category by Entrepreneur 28 times and 16 years in a row, including 2019. Independent franchisee satisfaction firm Franchise Business Review has also named Minuteman Press International to its 2019 Top Franchises, 2018 Top Franchise Leaders, Top Franchises for Women, and Top Franchises for Veterans lists thanks to positive reviews from our owners .

At Minuteman Press, We Are The Modern Printing Industry ™ providing high quality products and services that meet the needs of today's business professionals and go way beyond ink on paper. Today, our centers offer innovative branding solutions and produce custom designs, promotional products, branded apparel, direct mail marketing, large format printing (banners and posters), signs and graphics, and much more. Prior experience is not necessary to own and operate a successful Minuteman Press franchise.

To learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and speak with one of our experienced franchise representatives at no obligation, call 1-800-645-3006. Continue your franchise research, watch exclusive owner videos and access Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

Attachment

Minuteman Press International Franchise Opportunities, 1-800-645-3006 https://minutemanpressfranchise.com or Media Inquiries: cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

Minuteman Press Farmingdale Franchise Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Minuteman Press franchise owner Jeff Miller surrounded by friends, family members, community leaders, and colleagues as he celebrates 30 years in business as well as the historic move to 324 Main Street in Farmingdale, NY.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.