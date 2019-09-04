Global Surgical Imaging Market To Reach $1.49 Billion By 2026: AMR

Rise in demand for minimally invasive surgical processes, benefits related to flat panel detector c-arms (FPD-c-arms), and increase in healthcare expenditure across the world drive the growth of the global surgical imaging market. Based on geography, North America garnered nearly half of the total share in 2018 and would maintain its dominance by 2026. Asia-Pacific region is expected to attribute the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “ Surgical Imaging Market by Modality Type (Mobile C-Arms, Mini C-Arms, and Others), Technology Type (Image Intensifier, and Flat Panel Detector (FPD)), and Application (Neurosurgery, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery, Other surgeries): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”. According to the report, the global surgical imaging market generated $1.06 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate $1.49 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of key winning strategies, drivers and hindrances, market size & estimations, key segmentation, and competitive landscape.

Rise in demand for minimally invasive surgical processes, benefits related to flat panel detector c-arms (FPD-c-arms), and increase in healthcare expenditure across the world drive the growth of the global surgical imaging market. Contrarily, expensive surgical imaging instruments hinders the growth. However, increase in adoption of surgical imaging for different types of surgeries would offer multiple opportunities for the market players.

Based on modality type, the mobile C-arms segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its highest share during the forecast period. This is due to increase in adoption for minimally procedures including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, neurosurgery, urology, and pain management. On the other hand, the mini C-arms segment is expected to register a significant CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on technology type, the flat panel detector C-arms segment accounted for the major market share in 2018, contributing more than two-thirds of the total market. This is due to surge in demand for flat-panel detector, rise in awareness regarding FPD C-arm in developing countries, and technological advancements in FPD devices. This segment is also estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Based on geography, North America garnered nearly half of the total share in 2018 and would maintain its dominance by 2026. This is due to presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, rise in demand for minimally invasive surgery, and availability of advanced surgical imaging systems. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to attribute the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The leading market players discussed in the report include Hologic, Inc., GENORAY Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Ziehm Imaging GmbH Koninklijke Philips N.V., Whale Imaging Inc., Medtronic plc, GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, and Shimadzu Corp.

