Las Vegas Tech Company Launches Downtown Coworking Space Cannabis Business Den

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cannabis Business Den, a new coworking, meeting, event, and interactive showroom space for cannabis industry professionals, is the latest addition to the revitalized neighborhood of downtown Las Vegas. The innovative business hub will host a launch event on Friday, September 6, at 701 East Bridger Ave, Suite 400, in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The event will include a Leader Lean-In session from 4-5 p.m., where key leaders in the cannabis community will have the opportunity to weigh in on the resources they envision at the space. Hanna Shanes, Chief Compliance Officer at 365 Cannabis, alongside Jessica Velazquez, Managing Partner at Indiva Advisors, and Chris Guthrie, General Manager at Delta9 Systems will lead the discussion.

A happy hour and networking celebration will follow from 5-8 p.m., with an official ribbon cutting ceremony. For information visit cannabisbusinessden.com.

Designed to simulate real-life operations, the Cannabis Business Den features hardware and software applications in its mock-grow room and dispensary. Members have hands-on access to demo the products and services they need, as well as host trainings, meet with clients, or co-work with peers.

The space includes a fully equipped kitchen with beer on tap, large training center, private meeting rooms, a conference room, communal lounges, and a rooftop deck. Single day, monthly, and annual memberships are available, as well as a free day pass for first time visitors.

Downtown Las Vegas has recently undergone a development renaissance with a focus on community-centric businesses and creative ventures. The Cannabis Business Den substantiates these values offering a shared space for technology, cannabis, and enterprise to intersect.

“The Den is a community where everyone is welcome. It’s where ideas happen. It’s where people from all facets of the cannabis industry come to work together,” stated Jeff Kiehn, founder of the Cannabis Business Den.

Kiehn also serves as the CEO of 365 Cannabis, a global industry leader in ERP software solutions. Headquartered in Las Vegas, 365 Cannabis is Microsoft-powered technology designed for manufacturers, cultivators, and dispensary owners. The ERP software is available for demo at the Cannabis Business Den.

MEDIA CONTACT

Neko Catanzaro

neko@provenmediaservices.com

401-484-4980





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.