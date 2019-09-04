Global $212M Electron Beam Machining Market by Application, Industry, and Geography - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electron Beam Machining Market by Application (Welding, Surface Treatment, and Drilling), Industry (Automotive and Aerospace & Defence), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the market based on application, industry, and geography have been conducted to give an overall view of the electron beam machining market.

The major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the electron beam machining market have been detailed in this report.

The report includes a detailed competitive landscape along with key players, in-depth analysis, and revenue of key players.

The electron beam machining market was valued at USD 175 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 212 million by 2024 at a CAGR 3.2% from 2019 to 2024.



The research report on the global electron beam machining market covers different segments, namely, application, industry, and geography. The market has been segmented based on application into welding, surface treatment, and drilling. Also, the electron beam machining market has been classified based on industry into automotive, aerospace & defense, and others. The report covers four major geographical regions; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



Global Beam Technologies AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), and pro-beam Group (Germany) are some of the major suppliers of electron beam machines in the market. Cambridge Vacuum Engineering (UK), Bodycote (UK), Sciaky (US), Evobeam (Germany), and Focus GmbH (Germany) are other players operating in this market.

Electron beam machining market is expected to exhibit significant growth potential between 2019 and 2024



The growing need for high speed welding, surface finishing, and drilling of materials in various industries, demand for high quality welding of critical components in aerospace & automotive industry, machining of highly reacting materials and dissimilar materials, high speed machining process with less distortion, and need of good surface finish are expected to be the key factors propelling the growth of the electron beam machining market.



Electron beam welding application to account for the largest share in the global electron beam machining market



Electron beam welding is a high-tech joining solutions for all the metals even for welding of dissimilar metals, which is the biggest advantage of this technology. Electron beam welding is considered as the cost-effective and precision welding solution for mass production, producing high quality and narrow welds in various industries. The wide range of benefits of electron beam welding results in the highest growth rate from 2019 to 2024.



The automotive industry is expected to register at the highest CAGR in the global electron beam machining market



The automotive industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global electron beam machining market. The increased production of the automobiles and need of processing done on the auto parts need for welding of small to large & critical automobile components such as gear parts, shafts and turbochargers are the factors which are expected to drive the demand for electron beam machining market subsequently.



Europe contributed the highest market share in electron beam machining market in 2019



The market in Europe is expected to have the highest market share in 2019 because of the factors such as Europe being the major exporter of electron beam machines to other regions. Increasing demand for EB welding technology in automotive & aerospace industry due to large scale production of automobiles and presence of aircraft manufacturers in the European region, and presence of major players serving all the major electron beam machining applications such as welding, surface treatment & drilling are the factors which are fueling the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Electron Beam Machining Market

4.2 Electron Beam Machining Market in Welding, By Industry

4.3 Electron Beam Machining Market, By Industry

4.4 Electron Beam Machining Market, By Region

4.5 Europe Electron Beam Machining Market, By Industry & Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Benefits of Electron Beam Welding

5.2.1.2 Demand for Welding in Aerospace and Automotive Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Alternative Micromachining Technologies

5.2.2.2 Generation of X-Rays During Electron Beam Welding Process

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Cost-Effective Welding for Large Scale Production

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limitation on the Workpiece Size Due to Vacuum Chamber Size

5.2.4.2 Requirement of Highly Trained Personnel

5.2.4.3 High Capital/Set-Up Cost of Electron Beam Machines

5.3 Electron Beam Machining System Components

5.4 Factors Affecting the Electron Beam Machining Performance



6 Analysis of Materials Processed Using Electron Beam Machining

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Stainless Steel

6.2.1 Stainless Steel is Most Widely Used for Electron Beam Machining

6.3 Titanium

6.3.1 Increased Use of Titanium in Aerospace & Defense Industry for Developing Various Aircraft Components

6.4 Nickel

6.4.1 Nickel-Based Alloys Playing A Prominent Role in Power Industry

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Increased Porosity of Copper Due to Its Electron Beam Welding



7 Electron Beam Machining Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Welding

7.2.1 Advantages of Electron Beam Welding

7.3 Drilling

7.3.1 Pulse Modulation Plays an Important Role in the Drilling Process

7.4 Surface Treatment

7.4.1 Use of Electron Beam Surface Treatment Technology as A Surface Hardening Tool



8 Electron Beam Machining Market, By Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.2.1 Growth Scope for Turbocharger Welders in Automotive Industry

8.3 Aerospace & Defense

8.3.1 Nadcap Accreditation Ensures Quality of Welders

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Reduced Pressure Electron Beam Welding Enables High-Quality On-Site Welding and Single Pass Thick Section Welding



9 Electron Beam Machining Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Key Suppliers of Electron Beam Welding Services in the US Market

9.2.2 Rest of North America

9.2.2.1 Growing Need for Electron Beam Welding in Aerospace Industry is Expected to Offer Opportunities for Electron Beam Machining Market in Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany is One of the Key Markets for Electron Beam Machining for Automotive Industry in Europe

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Presence of Leading Aerospace Companies to Drive Demand for Electron Beam Welding in France

9.3.3 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Presence of Key Suppliers of Electron Beam Machines in the Country is Driving the Chinese Electron Beam Machining Market

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Nuclear Industry is A Prominent Market for Electron Beam Machining in Japan

9.4.3 Rest of APAC

9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.5.1 South America

9.5.1.1 Future Growth Opportunities for Electron Beam Machining Market in Brazil

9.5.2 Middle East & Africa

9.5.2.1 Significant Growth Expected for Electron Beam Machining Market in Middle East



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Analysis

10.3 Key Players and Their Offerings

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.4.1 Visionary Leaders

10.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.4.3 Innovators

10.4.4 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Mitsubishi Electric

11.1.2 Global Beam Technologies

11.1.3 Pro-Beam

11.1.4 Cambridge Vacuum Engineering

11.1.5 Sciaky

11.1.6 Bodycote

11.1.7 Beijing Zhong Ke Electric Co. Ltd.

11.1.8 Sodick

11.1.9 Teta

11.1.10 Focus GmbH

11.2 Other Key Players

11.2.1 Evobeam

11.2.2 AVIC

11.3 Key Electron Beam Service Providers

11.3.1 Ravenscourt Engineering

11.3.2 Josch Strahlschweitechnik GmbH

11.3.3 EB Industries

11.3.4 EBWA Industries

11.3.5 Acceleron Inc.

11.3.6 Creative Instrumentation

11.3.7 Joining Technologies

11.3.8 B.C. Instruments

11.3.9 KFMI



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d0gyuy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.