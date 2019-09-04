CloudJumper Appoints IT Leader & Enterprise Architect Richard Helms as Director of Managed Workspaces

Helms Brings Data Center Management, ITSM, and Team Building Experience to CloudJumper as Demand for Cloud-Based Desktops & Workspaces Rise

/EIN News/ -- GARNER, N.C., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudJumper today announced the appointment of Richard Helms as director of managed workspaces for CloudJumper. In his role with the company, Helms is tasked with overseeing the managed services division, where the Cloud Workspace® Management Suite is deployed across a range of IT environments.



Prior to CloudJumper, Richard was the data center operations lead for Attain, LLC where drove multiple data center projects and managed technical operations. Before Attain, he was director of strategic initiatives for Carolinas IT, a top MSP in NC and recently named to the Inc 5000. There, he provided the leadership, management and vision necessary to ensure enterprise architecture has the proper operational controls, administration, and reporting.

“The global virtual desktop market is touted to touch USD $5 billion at a notable 9% CAGR over the predicted years through 2022,” noted a 2019 report by Market Research Future (MRFR). “There are many factors driving growth of the virtual desktop market, including increased use of BYOD, rising demand for workplace flexibility, rising use of cloud services, technological advancements taking place at a rapid pace such as VDI-based desktops having complete graphical unit support and improved storage technologies, growth of the mobile workforce, proliferation of devices beyond the traditional PC, consumerization of IT and demand for smart and efficient tools.”1

Richard Helms’ appointment follows a surge in demand for cloud-based desktops and workspaces that is pulling CloudJumper into a growing number of new deployments. After a successful history in data center operations, enterprise architecture/design, ITSM, and the building of successful IT teams, Helms will assist CloudJumper with the increasing number of customers moving to the company’s Cloud Workspace® Management Suite platform.

As more businesses turn to cloud-based IT solutions for improved business agility and operational efficiencies, Richard will focus on helping MSPs secure the future of their businesses. CloudJumper’s Cloud Workspace® Management Suite will be leveraged to accomplish their business objectives. This comes at a time when CloudJumper has expanded its partnership with Microsoft through deeper integration of the company’s Cloud Workspace Management Suite platform with Microsoft’s Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). The alignment of these solutions allows for fast, simple, centralized deployment of Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop services with management cost-savings for MSPs and business customers.

“With more than ten years training development experience in IT service delivery and team building, I have been impressed with CloudJumper’s explosive growth as a cloud-forward solution provider,” said Helms. “Through best practice frameworks, resource optimization, change management, cost control, and other approaches to streamlining system management, I hope to fine tune the organization’s systems and solutions.”

“We are pleased to have Richard join the CloudJumper team as growth in the cloud services space continues at a rapid pace,” said JD Helms, president of CloudJumper. “With his highly technical background in data center management, he will provide mission critical intelligence for CloudJumper’s partner base of managed services providers.”

About CloudJumper

CloudJumper is a leading software and services company in the Cloud Workspace and RDS enablement markets. Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is a super-simple SaaS solution for interfacing with the technology layers needed to deploy a Cloud Workspace® using RDS, VDI or Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). CWMS automates delivery of hosted Windows desktops, application services and Microsoft workloads. It allows IT service managers to deliver Cloud Workspaces with minimal labor, lower costs and faster delivery times. CWMS is supported in Azure, by other public cloud providers and most private clouds. For more information, visit About CloudJumper or call us at 844.645.6789.

1 Market Research Future (MRFR), Virtual Desktop Market 2019 Size…Forecast to 2022, Published, 2019.

