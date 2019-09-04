HEIDENHAIN Opens New Central U.S. Sales Office

-To Support Continued Expansion-

/EIN News/ --

SCHAUMBURG, IL, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

HEIDENHAIN announces the opening of a new central U.S. sales office as part of the company’s continued North American expansion efforts. Operating in Longmont, CO, this new office now provides direct sales support for central U.S. and Mexico territories, previously managed in either HEIDENHAIN’s longtime Illinois or its 2017-established California headquarters.

“This new development allows HEIDENHAIN to get even closer to our customers and is simply an extension of our ‘Customer First’ initiatives,” said John Thormodsgard, HEIDENHAIN’s Sales Director for Central Region. “The Longmont location is centrally located near Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins – a growing R&D, industrial and higher educational corridor – which we can now more efficiently support with our motion control technology expertise.”

Besides sales office space, HEIDENHAIN’s new location can also host visitors in conference rooms as needed. The new office is located at 1079 S. Hover in Longmont, CO. Direct phone is 847-519-3988.

#

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. www.heidenhain.us

Downloadable digital image at : https://www.heidenhain.us/wp-content/uploads/HEIDENHAIN-CORP_CO-office_web.jpg

Attachment

Kathleen Herrmann HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION 8475194702 kherrmann@heidenhain.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.