Minimizer internal promotions lead to new TM hires

Three join as others promoted to BDM roles

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minimizer’s long-term growth plan has recently led to the promotion of two territory managers to business development roles. As a result, the company now welcomes three new Territory Managers to its team – Mid-South TM Chris Johnson, West TM Bill Burdette, and Northwest TM Rick Burleson.

Johnson is based in Tennessee and spent the last six years covering eight states as the Balkamp District Sales Manager.

“Balkamp is affiliated with Napa Auto Parts, and their heavy duty division,” Minimizer Senior Director of Sales Greg Renberg said. “This experience makes Chris a great fit for building our business in the Mid-South.”

Johnson’s territory includes Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Burdette is based in California and brings a host of valuable experience to his role with Minimizer.

“Bill served as both a branch manager and regional operations manager for Fleet Pride, one of our biggest customers,” Renberg said. “He has the sales and customer knowledge required to make an immediate impact out west.”

Burdette’s territory includes California, Nevada, Arizona, and Hawaii.

Burleson lives in Idaho and comes from MGM Brakes. Before that, he served as Powerstroke Diesel Engine’s part sales manager and technical training manager for their west region.

“Training is an integral part of what we do for our dealers and distributors, so given Rick's background, he knows what it takes to be successful,” Renberg said. “He also called upon a lot of the same heavy duty customers that are part of our Minimizer customer base so he can hit the ground running.”

To contact any of Minimizer’s new territory managers, please visit www.minimizer.com.

Steve Hansen Minimizer 800-248-3855 steve@minimizer.com



