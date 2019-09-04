ValueSelling Associates Welcomes Jon Tirpak

Tirpak Brings Extensive Experience in Delivering the ValueSelling Framework® to Aerospace, Defense, Government and Industrial Supply Chain Sectors

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc., the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, a proven formula for accelerating sales results, announces its partnership with Jon Tirpak, a new associate based in South Carolina.

With more than a decade of experience utilizing the ValueSelling Framework, Tirpak has successfully worked with clients to increase their top line sales and improve their bottom line results. Leveraging his extensive background in sales and engineering, Tirpak speaks the industry language of his clients and translates customer requirements into results. He consults with companies in the aerospace, defense, government, and industrial sectors on value-based approaches to expand into new markets and win coveted, large-scale contracts.



Tirpak’s impressive client roster includes government agencies such as the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, the Defense Logistics Agency as well as manufacturers and suppliers such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Honeywell and General Electric.﻿

Tirpak plans to apply the ValueSelling Framework to engage with decision makers across the industrial supply chain from the aerospace metals industry to heavy equipment OEMs, Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, forges, foundries, additive manufacturers, and metals and materials suppliers.



“Jon has a strong track record of engaging decision makers, addressing stakeholder challenges and winning multimillion-dollar, multi-year programs,” said Julie Thomas, President and CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “He excels at managing clients’ needs by practicing value-based selling. We’re excited to have Jon join our team.”



ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth. We offer customized training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies to keep it simple and drive sales results. www.valueselling.com



Jon Tirpak Tirpak joins ValueSelling Associates



