The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of INS, OMCL, KPTI and CAH

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS)

Class Period: January 23, 2019 to May 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Intelligent Systems Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Petit, the “financial expert” on the Company’s Audit Committee, engaged in accounting fraud as the CEO of MiMedx Group; (2) the Company’s CEO, Defendant Strange, engaged in undisclosed related-party transactions with Defendant Petit and others and had an undisclosed personal relationship with the Company’s auditor; (3) the Company had its employees set up or take control of shell companies in Asia so they could partake in undisclosed related-party transactions for the purpose of either fabricating revenue for the Company and/or siphoning money out of the Company; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Intelligent Systems’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the INS lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/intelligent-systems-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQGS: OMCL)

Class Period: October 25, 2018 to July 11, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2019

The complaint alleges Omnicell, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company recognized revenue for certain transactions before fulfilling its performance obligations; (2) the Company engaged in improper accounting practices to meet revenue targets; (3) the Company experienced weaker demand for new product lines than it had previously projected; (4) as a result, the Company would be required to write-off certain inventory; (5) the Company misclassified certain expenses as capitalized expenditures; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the OMCL lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/omnicell-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQGS: KPTI)

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. who: (1) purchased shares of Karyopharm’s common stock between March 2, 2017 and February 22, 2019, inclusive; (2) purchased Karyopharm shares in or traceable to the Company’s public offering of common stock conducted on or around April 28, 2017; or (3) purchased Karyopharm shares in or traceable to the Company’s public offering of common stock conducted on or around May 7, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Throughout the class period, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Throughout the Class Period, the Company continued to tout the commercial prospects for selinexor and consistently described selinexor as having a “predictable and manageable tolerability profile” and a “very nice safety profile,” and assured investors that it was “well tolerated” by patients. Karyopharm also claimed that selinexor had the potential to be used as a new treatment for MM, with limited and manageable side effects. As a result of these misrepresentations, Karyopharm shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

Get additional information about the KPTI lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/karyopharm-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH)

Class Period: March 2, 2015 to May 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Cardinal Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) following Cardinal's acquisition of Cordis, the RFID [radio-frequency identification] inventory tracking technology and advanced supply chain solutions that Defendants told investors the Company would to use to improve Cordis’s performance were never implemented across Cordis; 2) Cordis’s antiquated and ineffective global supply chain was causing operational and inventory problems at Cordis; 3) as a result, Cordis manufactured and accumulated excessive amounts of cardiovascular product inventories, which sat on the shelf and became unsellable and/or expired; 4) the Company materially overstated Cordis’s inventory balances; 5) Cordis was not “performing well” and its integration was not “on track,” “going incredibly well” or “largely on plan"; and 6) to correct Cordis’s deficiencies, the Company would have to make substantial investments in Cordis’s IT and supporting infrastructure, thereby incurring significant Selling, General and Administrative Expenses charges beyond the levels internally budgeted or projected by Cardinal and diminishing operating earnings.

Get additional information about the CAH lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cardinal-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com



