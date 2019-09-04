Global Zinc Market Analysis & Forecast, 2013-2018 & 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zinc Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The zinc market is expected to reach $45.4 billion in 2024 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2019 to 2024.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Zinc market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Zinc market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use and use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use and use industry. Segmentation analysis: Zinc market size by end-use industry, application, process, and sources in terms of value shipment.

Zinc market size by end-use industry, application, process, and sources in terms of value shipment. Regional analysis: zinc market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

zinc market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of zinc in the zinc market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of zinc in the zinc market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of zinc in the zinc market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of zinc in the zinc market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

The future of the zinc market looks promising with opportunities in the construction and infrastructure, transportation, consumer goods, and industrial machinery sectors. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for galvanized steel and infrastructure development in emerging markets like India, Brazil, and Indonesia. Furthermore, growing demand from niche applications like smartphones, electric vehicles, mild hybrid engines, and power grid storage will drive the zinc market.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of hot-dip galvanizing in automotive for advanced high strength steels (AHSS) with exceptional surface quality, increase in the use of zinc-air batteries in electric vehicles, and use of zinc in medicine for the treatment of depression and psychosis.

Glencore International, Nyrstar, Hindustan zinc, Korea Zinc, Boliden Group, China Minmetal, Nexa resources, Shanxi non-ferrous, Teck, Penoles, and Noranda are among the major suppliers of zinc.



Market Segmentation



The study includes the zinc market size and forecast for the zinc market through 2024, segmented by end use industry, application, process, sources, and the region.



The analyst forecasts that galvanizing steel will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand of galvanized steel in construction, automobile, and other industrial sectors.



Within the zinc market, construction and infrastructure will remain the largest end-use industry over the forecast period due to increasing urbanization, industrialization, building, and construction activities in China, India, Brazil, Indonesia, and other developing nations.



The analyst predicts that the transportation segment will witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by rising demand for galvanized steel in lightweight vehicles.



The Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing urbanization, industrialization, and building and construction activities in this region, especially in China and India.



Some of the zinc companies profiled in this report include Glencore International AG, Nyrstar N.V., Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Korea Zinc Co., Ltd., Boliden Group, China Minmetals Corp. Ltd.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the zinc market end-use (construction and infrastructure, transportation, consumer goods, industrial machinery, and others), application (galvanizing, zinc base alloy, brass and bronze, zinc compounds, zinc semis, and others), process (hydrometallurgical and pyro metallurgical), by source (primary and secondary), by mining location type (underground, open pit type, and combination of both), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 what are the key factors affecting zinc market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the zinc market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the zinc market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this zinc market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the zinc market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the zinc market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this zinc market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 what are some of the competitive products and processes in this zinc area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of zinc market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this zinc market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Zinc Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction Background and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Global Zinc Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Zinc Market Production and Consumption

3.4: Global Zinc Market by End-Use Industry

3.4.1: Construction and Infrastructure

3.4.2: Transportation

3.4.3: Consumer Goods

3.4.4: Industrial Machinery

3.4.5: Other End-Use Industries

3.5: Global Zinc Market by Application

3.5.1: Galvanizing

3.5.2: Zinc Base Alloy (Die-Casting)

3.5.3: Brass and Bronze

3.5.4: Zinc Compounds

3.5.5: Zinc Semis (Sheets, Rods, and Plates of Zinc Metal)

3.5.6: Other Applications

3.6: Global Zinc Market by Process

3.6.1: Hydrometallurgical Process

3.6.2: Pyro metallurgical Process

3.7: Global Zinc Market by Source

3.7.1: Primary (from Mining)

3.7.2: Secondary (from Recycling)

3.8: Global Zinc Market by Mining Location Type (Production-wise)



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Zinc Market by Region

4.2: North American Zinc Market

4.3: European Zinc Market

4.4: APAC Zinc Market

4.5: RoW Zinc Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Zinc Market by End-Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Zinc Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Zinc Market by Source

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Zinc Market by Process

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Zinc Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Zinc Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Glencore International AG

7.2: Nyrstar N.V.

7.3: Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

7.4: Korea Zinc Co. Ltd.

7.5: Boliden Group

7.6: China Minmetals Corp. Ltd.

7.7: Nexa Resources S.A.

7.8: Shaanxi Non-ferrous Metals Holding Group Co. Ltd.

7.9: Teck Resources Ltd.

7.10: Peoles

7.11: Noranda Income Fund



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wll4wj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.