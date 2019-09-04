U.S. Pin and Sleeve Devices Market Will Witness a Robust Growth through 2026 | CAGR 9.6%

Growth in installation of plugs and sockets in the U.S., increased demand for dustproof & wash proof plugs & sockets, and rise in shift toward adoption of smart plugs & sockets are expected to propel the growth of the U.S. pin and sleeve devices market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. pin and sleeve devices market was pegged at $14.45 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $30.55 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Growth in the installation of plugs and sockets in the U.S. residential sector, rise in demand for dustproof & splash-proof plugs & sockets, and increased adoption of electric appliances in various industrial verticals have boosted the growth of the U.S. pin and sleeve devices market. Moreover, a surge in investment in military and submarine sector supplements the market growth. However, the increased adoption of wireless communication devices hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, increasing shift toward adoption of smart plugs and sockets and surge in the number of data centers are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Download Sample Copy of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5396

The U.S. pin and sleeve devices market is divided on the basis of product type and end-user. Based on product type, the market is divided into receptacle, connector, plugs, and inlet. The connector segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than four-fifths of the market, owing to a rise in demand for water-resistant power connectivity solutions in submarines and other industries. However, the receptacle segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period, owing to rapid growth in construction activities and increase in usage of electronic appliances.

On the basis of end-user industries, the market is bifurcated into residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, owing to the surge in usage of automated and advanced solutions. However, the residential segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. This is pertaining to the rapid advancements in traditional construction methods such as prefabricated home and others along with growth in residential construction activities.

Enquire for Purchase Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5396

The U.S. pin and sleeve devices market report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation plc., Meltric Corporation, Emerson Electric, Walther Electric, Inc., Schneider Electric, Mennekes Electronik GmbH Co. KG., Amphenol Corporation, Legrand SA., and Hubbell Corporation.

About Us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small- & medium-scale enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one-stop solution right from data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company applies client’s insight on the factors such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligence support to help clients transform into a prominent business firm.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1?855?550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.