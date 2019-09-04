Robotic Surgical Devices Market Report, 2019: Global Market to Witness a CAGR of Approx 17% During 2018-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Surgical Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Robotic Surgery Devices Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of About 17% During the Period 2018-2024



Key Market Insights

The analysis of the robotic surgery devices market provides market sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2019-2024.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the robotic surgery devices market.

Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the robotic surgery devices market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the robotic surgery devices market.

The increased usage of robotic surgery platforms for orthopedic surgeries is likely to influence the growth of the robotic surgery devices market. These platforms are highly used for several orthopedic surgeries such as the spine, knee replacement, and joint replacement.



Further, the high demand for Minimal Invasive (MI) surgical techniques is contributing to the growing recognition of robot-assisted surgeries. Therefore, the increased acceptance of robotic surgeries will directly encourage the sale of robotic surgical devices, which is expected to influence the overall growth of the market in the coming years significantly.



Global vendors are focusing on inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and investments to explore untapped markets across geographies, expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market. These inorganic growth initiatives will complement vendors' organic growth strategies, thereby gaining traction among end-users in the robotic surgery devices market.



Further, vendors are developing and launching advanced robot-assisted platforms/devices to address the prevailing unmet surgical needs for the treatment of several disorders/ailments. They are focusing on the commercialization of robotic surgery devices. Also, the approval of new products, coupled with increased R&D, is expected to help vendors to expand their market reach and growth.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Growing usage of robotic platforms in orthopedic surgeries

Development of promising investigational robotic surgical devices

New product approvals and launches



Market Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, application, end-users, and geography.

The growing preference for MI surgical techniques and the increasing availability of advanced treatments are the key factors for the growth of the instruments and accessories segment. Further, the increase in the aging population, the presence of a large pool of patient, and the awareness of advanced robotic surgical treatment are some of the significant factors fueling the market.

Vendors are extensively investing in R&D to develop innovative robotic surgical instruments and accessories. The market for robotics system is growing at a healthy rate due to superior safety and efficiency offered by robotic surgical devices. However, continuous innovations and technological advancements have led to the development of several next-generation robotic surgery systems.



The growing usage of robotic surgical devices for performing surgeries such as bariatric, hernia repair, cholecystectomy, and colorectal surgeries, especially in the US, Germany, Japan, and France is a major factor for high percentage shares of the general surgeries segment. The rise of surgical robot platforms has increased the acceptance of robotic surgeries for surgical applications. For example, the Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci system is gaining prominence in the market and is widely used to perform colorectal surgeries.



The growing elderly population and the increasing prevalence of prostate, uterine, lung cancers, hernia, spinal, and cardiovascular diseases are the major factors contributing to the increasing volume of robotic surgeries in hospitals. Major and renowned hospitals have started offering robotic surgeries for treating a broad range of diseases.

In addition, the availability of better reimbursement policies of hospitals is significantly adding to the growth of the segment. Thus, the increased demand for robotic surgical devices from hospitals is likely to boost the robotic surgery devices market during the forecast period. ASCs are the fastest-growing segment vis-a-vis hospitals, still widely prevalent only in developed countries such as the US.

Geographical Analysis



The North American region will dominate the market in the coming years due to favorable government frameworks, the high adoption of robotic surgical systems, and the high acceptance of MI procedures among patients. The growing preference for technologically advanced robotic surgery devices, the high penetration of robotic surgeries, and the presence of a large pool of skilled surgeons performing robotic surgeries are boosting the robotic surgery devices market in North America.

Europe is the second largest market for robotic surgical devices. The region is expected to witness an incremental growth more than $800 million during the forecast period, which is higher than combined incremental growths of APAC, Latin America, and MEA. Germany, France, the UK, Spain, and Italy are the major revenue contributors in Europe.

Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, and India are the major revenue contributors to the market in APAC. The market in Brazil is growing at a significant rate due to the increasing elderly population, changing medical device industry dynamics, and growing private and government healthcare expenditure.

The robotic surgery devices market in MEA is growing at a slower rate than all other regions. However, the region is experiencing positive growth due to an increase in healthcare spending, growing awareness about healthcare treatments, and a large middle-class population with high spending power.



Key Vendor Analysis



The global robotic surgery devices market is highly consolidated with major players accounting for a significant share in the market. Global vendors are dominating the market, however, there are significant growth opportunities for new entrants as well. Global vendors are focusing on implementing various strategies such as new product launches, acquisitions, and increased R&D investment to enhance their market share and presence in the market.



Key Vendors

Intuitive Surgical

Stryker

Medtronic

TransEnterix

Other Prominent Vendors

Auris Health

Curexo

Corindus Vascular Robotics

CMR Surgical

Meercompany

Medrobotics

Renishaw

Smith & Nephew

Stereotaxis

Tinavi

Zimmer

Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Products

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Applications

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by End-users

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Growing Demand for MI Surgical Approaches

8.1.2 New Product Approvals/Launches

8.1.3 Presence of Large Patient Pool Requiring Surgical Interventions

8.1.4 Growing Technological Advancements/Innovations

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 High Cost of Robotic Surgical Devices & Surgeries

8.2.2 Low Penetration in Developing & Low-income Economies

8.2.3 Stringent Regulations for Approval of Robotic Surgical Devices

8.2.4 Threat from Open and Other MI Surgical Techniques

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Market Entry of MNCs Through Acquisitions

8.3.2 Promising Investigational Robotic Surgical Devices

8.3.3 Growing Usage of Robotic Platforms in Orthopedic Surgeries



9 Global Robotic Surgical Devices Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Five Forces Analysis



10 By Product

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Instruments & Accessories

10.4 Robotic Surgical Systems



11 By Application

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 General Surgeries

11.4 Gynecological Surgeries

11.5 Urological Surgeries

11.6 Other Surgeries



12 By End-User

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Hospitals

12.4 ASCs



13 By Geography

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview



14 North America

14.1 Market Overview

14.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3 Key Countries

14.3.1 US: Market Size & Forecast

14.3.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast



15 Europe

15.1 Market Overview

15.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3 Key Countries

15.3.1 Germany: Market Size & Forecast

15.3.2 France: Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 UK: Market Size & Forecast



16 APAC

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3 Key Countries

16.3.1 Japan: Market Size & Forecast

16.3.2 China: Market Size & Forecast

16.3.3 Australia: Market Size & Forecast



17 Latin America

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Key Countries

17.3.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast

17.3.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast



18 Middle-East & Africa

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Key Countries

18.3.1 Turkey: Market Size & Forecast

18.3.2 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast



19 Competitive Landscape

19.1 Competition Overview

19.2 Market Vendor Analysis



20 Key Company Profiles



21 Other Prominent Vendors



