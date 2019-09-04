BETH SKOLETSKY JOINS CONSTELLIS AS CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

/EIN News/ --

Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial clients worldwide, announced today that Beth Skoletsky has joined as Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Skoletsky will be the lead executive for all human resources functions and responsible for the development and implementation of strategy, structure and processes.



“We are very pleased to welcome Beth as Chief Human Resources Officer,” said Sharon Watts, Chief Administrative Officer of Constellis. “Her expertise in the human resources and ethics fields is an important addition to our company and will drive our people agenda. Beth will continue to build Constellis as an employer of choice.”



Ms. Skoletsky has over 20 years of experience designing and implementing strategic human resources programs, standardizing processes, developing people and building company culture. Prior to joining Constellis, she held numerous executive leadership positions, including Vice President Human Resources and Ethics Officer, Whitney, Bradley & Brown, Inc.; Corporate Director of HR Operations, Engility Corporation; and Senior Vice President Human Resources, L-3 Communications.



Ms. Skoletsky holds a BS in Human Resources Management from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a certificate in Professional Human Resources Management from Villanova University, and her SHRM-SCP certification.



About Constellis

Constellis protects critical priorities safely and efficiently around the world. Operating in 30 countries and based in the Washington D.C. area, our 22,000 Constellis employees bring unparalleled dedication and passion for creating a safer world and upholding the highest standards of compliance, quality and integrity. As a leading global provider of risk management, security, humanitarian, training and operational support services to government and commercial customers worldwide, Constellis’ forward thinking solutions include a range of synergistic services, including background investigations, social intelligence tools, advanced training, logistics and life support, UAV and K9 services, and crisis response mitigation. At Constellis, our number one priority is to secure success for our customers. Learn more at www.constellis.com.

