Gray Television Launches Syndicated Weekend Political Show with Greta Van Susteren “Full Court Press”

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C. , Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sunday, September 8th, Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) will launch a new weekly syndicated Sunday political show, “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren.” Gray’s Chief National Political Analyst, Greta Van Susteren, will host and moderate the show from Washington, D.C. Ms. Van Susteren welcomes Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard as her first guest.



“Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” is bringing politics home through headliner interviews that will show how Washington policy decisions are directly impacting cities and towns across America. “The show will tap the knowledge and expertise of Gray Television’s trusted bench of reporters who will provide on-the-ground reports from their communities,” said Sandy Breland, Gray Senior Vice President, Local Media. “It’s a perfect time to highlight politics through the local lens as viewers rank local news as their most trusted source. We look forward to Greta bringing her firm but fair approach to broadcast television.”

“Full Court Press” will premiere in over 76% of the country in major markets including New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and all of Gray’s 93 markets. For information on channel listings and showtimes, please visit: FullCourtGreta.com .

The premier episode also includes an interview with former NFL head coach and NBC’s “Football Night in America” analyst Tony Dungy. Mr. Dungy, who has met with five US presidents including President Trump, calls for voters to take a stand if they are unhappy with the current state of politics in America. “I think we need to make a difference, as an electorate, and say, ‘If this is not working, if this is not what I want in my country, I need to not elect those types of leaders,” said Mr. Dungy. “But somehow we've got to attract the right people back into politics.”

Gray will also launch a new OTT and social media show, “Full Court Press-Overtime” to provide viewers and users with more critical content to explore all sides of a complex issue.

Lisa Allen will serve as the Executive Producer of “Full Court Press,” and Gray SVP Sandy Breland is the Executive in Charge. WVUE New Orleans anchor Lee Zurik, Director of Investigations, and the award-winning team of Investigate TV will also contribute to the show. Cary Glotzer, CEO of Tupelo-Raycom, is in charge of production.

About Greta Van Susteren:

Ms. Van Susteren is a veteran of Fox News Channel, MSNBC, and CNN. Her prime-time Fox News Channel Show, “On the Record,” was number 1 in its time slot for 14 1⁄2 years. Before joining Fox News, she hosted CNN’s prime-time news and analysis program, “The Point with Greta Van Susteren,” and co-hosted the network’s daily legal analysis show, “Burden of Proof.” Her legal analysis for CNN’s coverage of Election 2000 earned her the American Bar Association’s Presidential Award for Excellence in Journalism. She continues to host the weekly 30-minute program “Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren” on Voice of America, which broadcasts exclusively outside of the United States.

About Gray:

Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets, including the number-one rated television station in 68 markets and the first or second highest rated television station in 87 markets. Gray’s television stations cover approximately 24 percent of US television households and broadcast over 400 separate programming streams, including nearly 150 affiliates of the CBS/NBC/ABC/FOX networks. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv .





###

Contacts: Lauren Zelt, Zelt Communications, 703-362-9615



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.