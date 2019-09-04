CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: BitAngels at CoinAgenda Global

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - BitAngels is a group of cryptocurrency investors helping to grow the blockchain ecosystem through community events spotlighting new companies. The brainchild of industry leader Michael Terpin, BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups.





In partnership with the CoinAgenda conference series, tech startups are invited to apply to present at the BitAngels Las Vegas launch on October 26, 2019 to kick off Las Vegas Blockchain Week and CoinAgenda Global conference. This event will provide investors, entrepreneurs, and blockchain enthusiasts the opportunity to learn about new projects, including stage startups, security token offerings, and actively trading utility tokens.





A total of 50 companies will be selected and allowed five minutes each to present. Companies will compete in the following categories:





Early-stage startups (equity funding).

Early-stage tokens (not listed on exchanges).

Trading tokens (listed on exchanges).





Awards will be given to the winner of each category, as well as for Best of Show.





Applications to present and presentations for selected companies are free. If selected, two individuals from each presenting company will be invited to the day’s conference, including CoinAgenda Global opening party that night where they can network with other BitAngels as well as CoinAgenda attendees, plus receive a discount on attending or sponsoring the full CoinAgenda.





The sixth annual CoinAgenda Global conference, taking place at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on October 26-28, 2019 is the premier event series for connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with investment opportunities since 2014.





CoinAgenda Global focuses on international bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain investing trends, with world-class speakers from around the globe and a special focus on global blockchain companies and investors. Conference sessions will explore topics including the rise of security tokens, enterprise applications, changes in the digital currency funding vehicles and digital currency exchanges, friendly jurisdictions, regulatory and legal landscapes, digital asset investing across global markets, and much more.





Please apply on the BitAngels website by September 30, 2019 to present at BitAngels Las Vegas.





Location: University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

Date: October 26, 2019

Time: 12-5:30pm

Media Contact: bitangels@transformgroup.com



