IDB Bank Provides Three-Year Loan to American Customer Care

Loan to fund growth for leading provider of outsourced customer contact center services

IDB Bank®, a New York-based private and commercial bank, today announced it has provided American Customer Care with a three-year $9.3 million loan.



“IDB is excited to partner with the American Customer Care team and assist them as they continue to be a first in class outsourced customer contact center,” said Eric Serenkin, senior vice president of Asset-Based Lending at IDB.



Founded in 1986, Connecticut-based American Customer Care specializes in providing individualized contact with customers, including multilingual capabilities, specialized knowledge skills, ACD, PBX, unified messaging, email, web chat, digital recording, Integrated Voice Response (IVR), predictive dialing, CTI, reporting, and other call center functional requirements. The company has locations in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, New Jersey, and Iowa.



“IDB was able to provide us with a flexible financial structure that will allow American Customer Care to continue to grow for years to come,” said Jeff Neistat, president at American Customer Care.



IDB is a New York State-chartered commercial bank, and a member of the FDIC. For 70 years, IDB Bank has built its business by fostering deep relationships with its clients, rapid decision-making, and the ability to develop custom-tailored solutions for both its domestic and international clientele.



About IDB Bank



IDB Bank is a New York State-chartered commercial bank, a member of the FDIC, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Israel Discount Bank LTD., one of Israel’s leading banks. In addition to its Manhattan headquarters and branches in Brooklyn, N.Y., Staten Island, N.Y. and Short Hills, N.J., the Bank maintains other full-service branches in South Florida and Southern California. The Bank provides a complete range of private banking and commercial banking services to U.S. and international clients.



To learn more about IDB Bank visit www.idbny.com.



IDB Bank is a registered service mark of Israel Discount Bank of New York. MEMBER FDIC

Drew Sandholm Israel Discount Bank 212-551-8927 dsandholm@idbny.com



