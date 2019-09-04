BioNovelus, Inc. Announces Chuck Zingler to Join Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- POTOMAC, Md., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNovelus, Inc. (OTCMARKETS: ONOV) announces Mr. Chuck Zingler will join the Company’s newly created Advisory Board. BioNovelus’ Advisory Board seats individual entrepreneurs and senior Information Technology (IT) executives with business and technical expertise useful for assisting in identifying, integrating and growing acquired companies.



Chuck Zingler brings over 15 years of business leadership experience in delivering high growth to small, developing and Fortune 500 companies doing business in the private and public sectors. Recent experience includes serving as a board advisor and consultant to government and private sector business leaders within the Defense and National Security communities. As the Chief Growth Director and a coordinating partner for Ernst & Young, he led his division to 300% growth over five years. At CACI and DRS Technologies, Chuck helped deliver market-leading sales and revenue growth focusing on technology and service delivery support in Cyber, Information Technology, Operational Support and Intelligence Communities. Throughout his career, Chuck created organic revenue growth by focusing on developing a deep understanding of client and customer priorities, energetic habits of pursuit and operational excellence and a culture of character and trust between corporate and customer organizations.

During his 26-year career, Chuck, a Naval Academy graduate and Harvard National Security Fellow, served in leadership positions afloat and overseas during conflicts in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Southwest Asia. Ashore, he served as a director on the Navy and Joint Staffs, and on the National Security Council and White House Staffs.

“Chuck’s focus on accelerated, double and triple organic revenue growth along with his experience in the private and public sectors makes him a treasured member of our Advisory Board,” said Mark Fuller, President and CEO of BioNovelus. “Acquired companies will benefit greatly from his expertise and network of business associates as they grow their enterprise.”

