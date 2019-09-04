GameStop Kicks-Off the Holiday Season with No Fee Layaway Program

/EIN News/ -- GRAPEVINE, Texas, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s the most wonderful time of the year (well almost) and GameStop is helping customers get ready for the holidays by launching its annual no fee layaway program, starting now through December 11.



“The holiday shopping season just got easier for customers looking to add value and convenience in their wallet – and we believe our layaway program offers flexibility and peace of mind,” said Eric Bright, vice president of merchandising for GameStop.

Customers can reserve the most popular video game console systems and a select quantity of virtual reality headsets by making a $25 minimum deposit to start the layaway process. There are no fees or penalties associated with layaway reservations and customers can receive a full refund at any time.

Here are five reasons to consider GameStop’s Layaway Program:

No fee. There is no hidden fee to participate. Customers can simply buy now and pay later with no financial risk involved.

Availability. By reserving a popular video game system or virtual reality headset on layaway now, guarantees customers will have merchandise for the holidays.

Refundable Deposits. Unlike other retailers, your layaway deposits are refundable at any time.

No interest charges. Whether you own plastic or not, our layaway program is an alternative to paying interest charges on credit cards, which means more dollars in your pocket for savings or to spend.

Easy as 1, 2, 3. Layaway program does not conduct income or credit checks before approval. To qualify for layaway, you simply need proof of identification showing that you are at least 18 years of age and a $25 down payment. Trades may be accepted as a form payment.

For complete program details and items available for layaway, please visit www.gamestop.com/layaway

About GameStop

GameStop , the world’s largest video game retailer, offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. GameStop Gives, the retailer’s social responsibility arm, unites with its associates and guests in supporting charity by giving more than $18 million since 2015. The retailer operates thousands of locations around the world under the GameStop, EB Games and Micromania retail brands. Fans can find their local GameStop store using the company’s online store locator tool .

To get the latest news on video gaming and gear, follow GameStop on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube . GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania are part of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), a global specialty retailer that makes the most popular technologies affordable and simple.

Contact:

Michael Delgado

GameStop Public Relations

(817) 722-7575

MichaelDelgado@GameStop.com



