Emerald Scientific to Soft Launch Canadian Division at MJBizCon International in Toronto 

/EIN News/ -- SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. , Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Emerald Scientific , the cannabis industry’s most distinguished distributor of high-quality products and supplies, announced today its participation in MJBizCon International from Sept. 4-6 in Toronto, Canada. The company will present as an official partner at the conference at its Poster Session on Thursday, Sept. 5, and exhibit at booth #210.



Emerald Scientific representatives will be onsite to discuss the value proposition for Canadian companies working with Emerald Scientific Canada as a channel partner.

MJBizCon International is a unique opportunity for Emerald Scientific to educate attendees on the critical importance of access to high-quality technology for quality testing and production of cannabis products. Attending the conference places the company in an environment to educate, learn and network among industry leaders. Kim Campbell, former Canadian prime minister, is among the keynote speakers.

“We are very proud to be MJBizCon International’s partner bringing scientific content to their events and this show in Toronto is the perfect place to discuss our new Canadian company,” said Emerald Scientific President Wes Burk. “Our ultimate goal is to bridge the lingering gap the industry currently has in accessing high-quality scientific products. Canada has a thriving cannabis industry with talented professionals who can benefit from learning more about our products and services that help make the marketplace safer for all.”

The company is well known in the cannabis industry for its “Emerald Test,” the largest Inter Laboratory Comparison Proficiency Test in the world. This twice-yearly test is utilized by laboratories across eight countries, including multiple laboratories in Canada, to test the accuracy of their equipment, processes, and analysts. This renowned test ensures consumers are getting accurate dosages and safe products across the globe.

MJBizCon International is an annual three-day event, where cannabis industry professionals network and listen to premier keynote speakers and explore the more than 150 exhibiting businesses. The event brings together many top-level individuals and businesses working toward advancing the cannabis industry on a global scale. Since last year’s legalization, the Canadian cannabis industry has grown rapidly and is expected to generate $11 billion Canadian dollars ($8.2 billion) over the next six years.

About Emerald Scientific

Emerald Scientific is the first and only company dedicated to bridging the gap between the scientific equipment and cannabis industries. Emerald Scientific created the “Emerald Test,” which is an inter-laboratory comparison and proficiency test for cannabis testing labs. The test has been used in more than 100 labs across eight countries. Each year, Emerald also hosts the most advanced, comprehensive and technical event in the cannabis industry, The Emerald Conference. To learn more, please visit www.emeraldscientific.com .

