30,000 Canadian Businesses to Benefit from Teladoc Telemedicine Services

Employees of small- to mid-size companies to have faster access to medical care

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announces today its partnership with Johnston Group, which will see over 30,000 small- to mid-size businesses be the first in Canada to access Teladoc Telemedicine Services. Businesses who are members of the Chambers of Commerce Group Insurance Plan , the number one employee benefits plan for small- to mid-size companies in the country and managed by Johnston Group, will offer their employees in Canada this valuable service, providing 24x7 access to convenient, high-quality medical care regardless of their location across Canada or the U.S.



Small businesses often struggle to compete with the health benefit plans of larger companies. A 2016 Canada health survey found that 77 per cent of respondents said they wouldn’t move to a job that didn’t include health benefits. This new service helps address these barriers by allowing plan members to provide their employees the same digital health benefits as larger companies. In addition, this service will help small businesses manage employee costs related to absenteeism for general medical conditions, which are confidentially diagnosed via a virtual care visit completed at a time and location convenient for the member.

The telemedicine offering expands the portfolio of Teladoc Health virtual care services provided by Johnston Group to Chambers of Commerce Group Insurance Plan members. The two companies also collaborate to offer Best Doctors branded expert medical services, which connect Canadians with world-renowned medical specialists to resolve questions about complex conditions from cancer, heart disease and musculoskeletal issues, to a wide range of other medical issues.

“Johnston Group is building on its current virtual care offering with Teladoc Health by providing more virtual solutions via a single platform,” said Dave Angus, president, Johnston Group. “This partnership is bringing together unrivaled market expertise and high-quality health services to support Canadian businesses from coast-to-coast, no matter their size.”

Teladoc’s Telemedicine Services connect patients with a licensed doctor who speaks the member’s choice of language in French or English and can provide immediate resolution for an array of conditions. Cold and flu, allergies, upper respiratory infections, pink eye and urinary tract infections are among the many conditions for which members can be diagnosed and prescribed medication (if necessary), via phone or mobile app, 24x7x365.

“This service will offer incredible convenience, time savings, and value for our team as it allows them to access high-quality medical care around their own schedules and needs,” said McKenzie Hamp, Director, People & Culture at 7shifts Employee Scheduling Software Inc. “As a SaaS company, we're always looking to streamline everyday processes through the most trusted and leading technology solutions. Teladoc Health is providing just that as they disrupt the healthcare industry by removing the barriers individuals and families face in accessing care.”

Barriers surrounding access to healthcare in Canada are well documented. According to Statistics Canada, approximately 5 million Canadians over the age of 12 do not have a regular care provider, and in rural areas, only eight per cent of Canadian physicians are reported to be practicing, with the majority located in and around urban hubs. Patients can be left with the choice to skip care or seek it via emergency room visits, while employers often absorb the impact of absenteeism, costing the Canadian economy $16.6 billion dollars annually.

“Plan members will see a real-world impact on their business from attracting top talent to reducing the impact of workplace absenteeism,” says Karen Grant, vice president, global product strategy, Teladoc Health. “This extension of our partnership with Johnston Group is enabling us to help businesses and their employees get the healthcare solutions they can count on in their time of need.”

With this announcement, Johnston Group and Teladoc Health are elevating the standard for health benefits among small- to mid-sized businesses across Canada and allowing businesses outside of large urban centres to provide their employees access to physicians across the country through their smartphone.

For more information, visit www.teladochealth.ca .

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health is a mission-driven organization, successfully transforming how people access and experience healthcare, with a focus on high quality, lower costs, and improved outcomes around the world. The company’s award-winning, integrated clinical solutions are inclusive of telehealth, expert medical services, AI and analytics, and licensable platform services. With more than 2,000 employees, the organization delivers care in 130 countries and in more than 30 languages, partnering with employers, hospitals and health systems, and insurers to transform care delivery, providing more than 2.6 million visits in 2018. Best Doctors, based in Toronto for the last 20 years, is now part of Teladoc Health, Inc. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.ca or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

About Johnston Group

Johnston Group has been a full-service Third Party Administrator and Payer for more than 30 years, with over $600 million in premiums currently under administration. They provide employee benefit solutions to 30,000 Canadian businesses and 250,000 plan members through a number of programs. Johnston Group administers the Chambers of Commerce Group Insurance Plan®, Canada’s #1 group benefit plan for small businesses. Maximum Benefit is their solution for larger companies, offering self-funded health, dental, and STD benefits with access to the open market for the insured portion of the plan. Another program offered through Johnston Group is CINUP, which provides a specialized employee benefits program to organizations with First Nations or Inuit employees. Johnston Group is headquartered in Winnipeg and believes strongly in giving back by contributing to local health, arts, sports, and other community organizations. They are also proud to be a Platinum Member of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, having been recognized every year since 2001.

For more information, visit johnstongroup.ca

Media Contacts:

James Thayer

Golin Canada

647-475-4758

jthayer@golin.com

Courtney McLeod

Director of Communications

914-265-6789

cmcleod@teladochealth.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/662ea6f2-452f-4b23-a566-6be562e657f5

More than 30,000 companies to benefit from Teladoc Health and Johnston Group partnership, which will provide employees 24x7 access to medical care via telemedicine



