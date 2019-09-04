Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Infused with Herbal Ingredients Hold the Promise to Elevate Medicinal Herbs Sales, Says Fact.MR

A recent study by Fact.MR expects the medicinal herbs market to observe a growth rate of 9.4% throughout the forecast period 2019- 2029, in terms of the revenue generated.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increased demand for natural and herbal products in the recent past have led to an impressive growth of various medicinal herbs, pushing the research and developments in the medicinal herbs market. Medicinal herbs market is profoundly influenced by multiple properties and benefits served by these medicinal herbs, which is projected to drive the global medicinal herbs market throughout the forecast period. The shift in the demand from synthetic and conventional products to herbal products has further boosted the revenues in the medicinal herbs market. Various forms of medicinal herbs offered by the processors such as whole, powder, and liquids are likely to increase the overall sales of the medicinal herbs market across the globe.

Developing economies like China, India, various countries in Latin America are expected to create several remunerative opportunities for the medicinal herbs market. Various macro-economic factors were taken into consideration for analyzing the overall sales of the global medicinal herbs market. The rising cost of healthcare, increase in per capita disposable income, growth in the global GDP, are among the crucial factors. All these macroeconomic factors have been driving the global market for medicinal herbs.

Increased inclination towards the consumption of herbal medicines pushing the growth of the medicinal herbs market

Global medicinal herbs market is primarily driven by the increasing use of herbal medicines and herbal supplements across the globe. The increased inclination towards the consumption of herbal supplements due to the rising concerns related to an unhealthy lifestyle and eating habits has led to an increased requirement for the intake of health supplements predominantly made from herbs. These medicinal herbs are naturally derived medicines used for the treatment of various ailments. The medicines derived from medicinal herbs are a sum of practices, skills, and knowledge based on the experiences, beliefs, and theories, which are indigenous to various cultures, used for prevention and maintenance of health. Various types of medicines can be derived from medicinal herbs, including Chinese medicines, Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Naturopathy, among others. The side effects shown by modern medicines drive the consumer preferences towards the use of herbal medicines and herbal supplements, which in turn drives the global market for medicinal herbs.

Increasing demand from various industries boosting the growth of the medicinal herbs market

The medicinal herbs serve multiple applications and are majorly driven by the global demand for herbal products. This increase in demand acts as an infuser for the growth of the medicinal herbs market, taking into consideration the several properties of medicinal herbs. The medicinal practices have been shifting towards the treatment and experimentation of the use of medicinal plants, which leads to the discovery of a new herb which depicts the medicinal properties, thus boosting the global market for medicinal herbs. However, the rise in the consumers’ inclination towards the use of herbal products for cosmetics as well has increased the demand for the medicinal herbs by the cosmeceutical manufacturers.

The term medicinal herbs, includes a variety of plants having some of the medicinal properties. The herb refers to any part of the plant like stem, leaves, fruit, flower, etc. which can be used for medicinal purposes. The medicinal herbs can be used as food, flavonoid, medicine as well as perfume and also in some spiritual activities. Medicinal herbs are widely used in non-industrialized societies, as these medicines are readily available and are more affordable when compared to modern medicines. More than 20,000 species of plants are covered under medicinal herbs across the globe. Nowadays, medicinal herbs are playing a crucial role in the world of health and well-being, as these herbs are gaining traction to be a potential source of therapeutics and curative aids. – says lead research analyst, at Fact.MR.

