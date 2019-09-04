T5 Data Centers Names Jason Walker as New Senior Vice President of Business Development

Recognized Data Center Expert Assumes New Role to Expand Sales of T5 Hyperscale Computing Facilities and Data Center Services

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T5 Data Centers, the industry leader in building and operating secure, customizable hyperscale computing environments, today announced the appointment of Jason Walker to the newly created position of Senior Vice President of Business Development. In his new role, Walker will leverage his extensive experience in the data center industry to accelerate T5’s growing portfolio of global data centers and services.



Jason comes to T5 from Schneider Electric where he worked for the past 16 years, most recently as Managing Director, Cloud and Data Center Service Provider Segment. Jason brings more than two decades of data center and IT enterprise expertise to T5. Walker’s unique perspective to understanding the full cycle of a customer deployment will represent T5 Facilities Management and T5 Construction Services extremely well.

“T5 is aggressively expanding its support services business as well as its data center portfolio and we are fortunate to have a professional like Jason join our executive team to drive business development,” said Pete Marin, President and CEO of T5 Data Centers. “The data center market is evolving and customer needs are becoming more complex, which is why we need infrastructure experts like Jason on our senior team to help T5 operations expand.”

Jason has more than 20 years of experience helping large and small companies implement and improve their IT infrastructure. He began his career with APC, which was later acquired by Schneider Electric, and has been responsible for supporting various channel partners and customers of all sizes in various markets. He is an expert on the physical infrastructure of IT systems, multitenant data centers, and data center design. He also is a frequent speaker at IT industry events and is often called upon to share his knowledge at conferences and in print.

Jason has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Georgia.

About T5 Data Centers

T5 Data Centers (T5) is a leading national data center owner and operator, committed to delivering customizable, scalable data centers that provide a “Forever On” computing environment to power mission critical business applications. T5 Data Centers provides enterprise colocation data center services to organizations across North America and Europe using proven, best-in-class technology and techniques to design and develop facilities that deliver the lowest possible total cost of operations for its clients. T5 Construction Services (T5CS) provides construction services such as turnkey data hall construction, facility upgrades, equipment procurement, and project management and consulting to mission critical facilities throughout North America. T5 Facilities Management (T5FM) is the mission-critical support division of T5, providing 24/7 critical facilities management, remote hands, IT consulting, and related services. All of T5’s data center projects are purpose-built facilities featuring robust design, redundant and reliable power and telecommunications, and have 24-hour staff to support mission-critical computing applications.”

