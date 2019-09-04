Chiesi and Durham Bulls Partnership Culminates in $15,000 to Triangle Nonprofits

Partnership hits a grand slam for local youth charities as the 2019 presenting strikeouts sponsor

/EIN News/ -- CARY, N.C., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Durham Bulls faced off against the Gwinnett Stripers on August 31, Chiesi (key-A-zee), a Cary-based specialty pharmaceutical company, sealed its presenting strikeout partnership with the minor league baseball team. In an on-field recognition, Chiesi and the Bulls presented donation checks of $5,000 to three Triangle nonprofits – Inter-Faith Food Shuttle , Children’s Flight of Hope and Me Fine Foundation .



“This summer we loved ‘returning to the plate’ as a partner with the Bulls to support the incredible work of these organizations,” said Josh Franklin, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Development, Chiesi, USA, who presented the checks and game ball to the nonprofit leaders. “We truly value this fun collaboration with local leaders to make a positive change for children in our area.”

The partnership is part of Chiesi’s CSR program Chiesi in the Community, which invests in health and wellness initiatives for underserved children and the community. Throughout the team’s season, Chiesi donated to the featured nonprofits for every home strikeout by the Bulls. The Bulls collected 729 home strikeouts as of September 3.

Chiesi in the Community / Durham Bulls Josh Franklin, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Development, Chiesi, presents the strikeout donations to each of the nonprofits. Pictured from left to right: Bob Alger, Chair of the Board of Directors, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, and his two children; Haley Transou Terry, Chief Executive Officer, Children’s Flight of Hope; Heidi Wulczyn, Development Director, Me Fine Foundation; Josh Franklin; and Nick Bavin, Director of Corporate Partnerships, Durham Bulls.



