Workday Announces Financial Analyst Day

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced that it will host its financial analyst day on Tuesday, Oct.15, 2019 in Orlando, Fla. at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will take place during Workday Rising , the company's annual customer conference.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site . The webcast replay will be available for 90 days after the live event.

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources . Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, planning, and analytics applications designed for the world’s largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

