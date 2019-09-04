Carousel Industries Names Jonathan Buckle as VP of Sales to Continue Company Growth and Momentum in Western Region

Channel Leader and Sales Executive Brings Strong Acumen in Strategic Engagement and Customer Experience to Support Company’s Customer Success Obsessed Mission

/EIN News/ -- EXETER, R.I., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carousel Industries , a leading national IT, managed services, and cloud provider with an unwavering focus on ensuring customer success, has named Jonathan Buckle as Vice President of Sales—West, effective immediately. Buckle joined the company earlier this year as Regional Vice President and flourished in supporting strategic growth initiatives by delivering proven, measurable value to Carousel customers. Based in southern California and reporting directly to Carousel's Chief Revenue Officer, Jim Marsh, Buckle now leads the sales organization in the western United States and is responsible for driving Carousel’s sales strategy, partnerships, and revenue growth across the region.



With more than two decades in technology, Buckle has successfully led business transformation and innovation for dynamic sales teams. He spent nearly 14 years at Avaya in leadership roles across Europe, ultimately running global initiatives for the company since 2014. Most recently, Buckle was Area Channel Leader with responsibility for more than $250 million annual revenue. He also helped architect and implement tools and processes to drive the global sales transformation program, including a comprehensive Salesforce integration for the region.

“Carousel is thrilled to name Jonathan Buckle as Vice President of Sales—West and we are well-positioned for additional growth under his leadership,” said Marsh. “Since joining Carousel, Jonathan made an immediate impact by demonstrating a keen understanding of what customers need to be successful and helping them attain real business value through technology. In his new role, Jonathan will help accelerate our expansion in the west and further develop our growing sales team to fulfill our pledge to deliver extreme levels of success for our customers.”

“Carousel is undergoing its own transformation by doubling down around its Customer Success Obsessed mission and collaborating on a programmatic approach that jointly defines exactly what success means to the individual customers’ business,” said Buckle. “I am grateful for my expanded responsibilities and I look forward to helping our team deepen our valuable partnerships with our growing list of customers throughout the western United States.”

About Carousel Industries

Blending customer advisory, customer support, and customer experience, Carousel’s supercharged Customer Success Obsessed mission goes beyond any one IT function. Rather, it’s a mindset, a mantra, and a company-wide drive to bring extreme technology value to Carousel customers—so they can bring value to theirs.

With deep expertise across a vast portfolio of technologies, including security, unified communications and collaboration, data center, networking, managed services, and cloud solutions, Carousel can design, implement, and support solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer. By offering professional and managed services with flexible deployments in the cloud, Carousel ensures customers achieve agility and use technologies in the way most effective for their business.

A legion of 1,300, the Carousel team has been committed to the art of customer success for its more than 6,000 highly satisfied customers since 1992. The company has been recognized by multiple publications and industry consortiums as a top technology integrator and managed services and cloud solution provider—including the Inc. 500/5000, Healthcare Informatics 100, and CRN MSP Elite 150. Headquartered in Exeter, RI, the company has offices across the United States and internationally—with three Network Operations Centers.

