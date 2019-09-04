Bellerophon to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- WARREN, N.J., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH) (“Bellerophon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, announced today that Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 8-10, 2019, in New York City.



Bellerophon Presentation Details Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 Time: 2:10 – 2:35 PM ET Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/blph/

About Bellerophon

Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse® program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system. For more information, please visit www.bellerophon.com .

Contacts At Bellerophon: At LifeSci Advisors: Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer Brian Ritchie (908) 574-4767 (212) 915-2578 britchie@lifesciadvisors.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.