Steele Auto Group Announces Come Home Campaign to Attract Talent Back to a Career in Atlantic Canada

/EIN News/ -- HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Kim Day President of Steele Auto Group announced a “come home” campaign to attract those interested in a career in the auto industry in Atlantic Canada. Said Day, “We have exciting career opportunities for those who may have left the region to start their career or those who are looking to enjoy the awesome lifestyle found here in Atlantic Canada. We’re growing, we believe in advancing careers inside the group and today we are announcing financial assistance to those outside the region to come back to Atlantic Canada and for those inside the region to relocate to their province of choice. Steele Auto will, based on the role, contribute up to $7,500 relocation assistance for those outside the region and up to $2,500 for those relocating within Atlantic Canada. We are also in discussions with organizations in all 4 Provinces, including provincial governments, and they have programs and support services to assist in our HR recruitment efforts.”



Ruth Meagher, Director of HR, added, “We have an immediate need for 59 posts, 70 positions and a near term need for 100+. We feel that the time is right to encourage those from away to come back home. There are terrific immediate positions, terrific career advancement and mobility options and of course there’s the benefits offered by living in Atlantic Canada with vibrant economies, affordable housing and the beauty of our geography. We’re growing and our need isn’t going away – if you are looking to make a change please check out our careers page or if this has planted a seed for the future follow us on social media or our website to monitor the openings. We also really want to stress that we welcome and encourage diversity on our team – we’re super proud to share that in a historically male dominated industry 23% of our 2100 team members are women including 50% of our Executive Leadership team.”

Colin Jamieson, General Manager of Steele Chevrolet added, “This is a terrific organization to work for – the culture, the people, the opportunities – quite frankly Steele Auto Group has the ability to change the lives and the path of our team members. There’s a reason Steele Auto has been the recipient of the Platinum Award for Canada’s Best Managed Companies.”

For more information on the open positions please visit https://www.steeleauto.com/about-us/careers . To learn more about our come home relocation assistance package contact comehome@steeleauto.com

To learn more about what Atlantic Canada has to offer visit:

Prince Edward Island. https://workpei.ca/resources-for-islanders-away/

New Brunswick. https://welcomenb.ca/content/wel-bien/en/LivingSettling/content/Settling.html

Nova Scotia. https://halifaxpartnership.com/why-halifax/lifestyle

Newfoundland & Labrador. http://www.stjohns.ca/living-st-johns/newcomers

About Steele Auto Group.

The Steele Auto Group, consistently designated as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada. The group is currently comprised of 39 auto dealerships, 2 Powerhouse Equipment stores and 8 collision centers, and is headquartered in Dartmouth, NS. The Group consists of approximately 2,100 employees and prides itself on pursuing new, innovative, and more transparent ways of connecting with its customers. Steele Auto was recently presented with Canada’s GM Innovation Award. The group believes strongly in providing career growth opportunities for its team members including promoting from within along with providing mobility throughout the Atlantic region. Steele Auto Group is heavily involved with, and supports the communities it operates in, while maintaining strategic partnership initiatives that support mental health, sick children and families in need.

For more information, please contact:

Kim Day, President & COO Steele Auto Group. 902.497.0762 kday@steeleauto.com

Ruth Meagher, Director of HR. 902.497.0762 rmeagher@steeleauto.com

Further information is available at www.steeleauto.com



