CCS Appoints Ian Lambert as Dean of Graduate Studies

The College for Creative Studies has appointed Ian Lambert, PhD, as dean of Graduate Studies. Lambert comes to CCS from Edinburgh Napier University where he was the head of Design, Photography and Advertising, as well as director of the Art & Design Research Centre. As dean of Graduate Studies, he will lead the College’s four MFA programs in Color and Materials Design, Integrated Design, Interaction Design and Transportation Design, and grow new programs. Lambert will serve as a liaison between graduate department chairs and the provost and work to enhance the quality, visibility and reputation of CCS MFA programs nationally and internationally.

“Ian is bringing to CCS a very forward thinking approach to art, design and research, and that background will help build a research culture and CCS’s Design Research Center,” said Donald Tuski, president, CCS. “We are very excited that he is joining us to lead the graduate program at CCS.”



Lambert brings over 25 years of experience in international higher education teaching, curriculum design and leadership to the College. He has taught product design, sustainability and design history in England, Scotland and China and has supervised PhD students. Prior to his position at Edinburgh Napier University, he served as the senior lecturer at the Surrey Institute of Art & Design University College. Lambert is also an accomplished designer and maker of furniture having exhibited his work worldwide.



“CCS is a place with dynamic and energetic people, in a city that has very exciting options for artists, architects and designers,” said Lambert. “There is a real opportunity to develop new graduate programs that are aligned to the many challenges and possibilities situated in Detroit. I have extensive experience in research leadership and will be bringing active research projects with me from the UK.”



Lambert holds an undergraduate degree from Birmingham Polytechnic, a masters of arts in design studies from Central St. Martins School of Art & Design and a PhD from the University of Edinburgh. Over the course of more than 25 years, Lambert was a guest lecturer at numerous colleges and universities, including the University of Wolverhampton, Zhengzhou University of Light Industry, Cordwainers College, London and many more.





About The College for Creative Studies

Located in the heart of Detroit, the College for Creative Studies (CCS) is a world-class institution that educates artists and designers to be leaders in the creative professions. A private, fully accredited college, CCS enrolls more than 1,400 students pursuing Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) and Master of Fine Arts (MFA) degrees.



Students in the BFA program can major in Advertising Design, Communication Design, Crafts, Entertainment Arts, Fashion Accessories Design, Fine Arts, Illustration, Interior Design, Photography, Product Design, and Transportation Design, in addition to a dual major Art Education program. Students in the MFA program can major in Color and Materials Design, Interaction Design, Integrated Design, and Transportation Design.



Unique among art and design colleges, CCS’s A. Alfred Taubman Center for Design Education is an educational and creative community representing an innovative convergence of art, design, education, technology and business. The Taubman Center houses all of the College’s design programs and additional student dormitories; Kresge Arts in Detroit, a comprehensive community development effort to strengthen the long-term economic, social and cultural fabric of the city and surrounding region; University Prep Art & Design , a public art and design charter school for middle and high school students; and Design Core Detroit, a partnership between CCS and Business Leaders for Michigan that works with creative businesses to provide education, professional connections and market demand throughout the city for design services.



Declared a national model for community engagement by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design (NASAD), the College offers non-credit courses in the visual arts through its Precollege and Continuing Studies programs and works with numerous community and foundation partners to provide free arts education opportunities for youth across the city through its Community Arts Partnerships programs. Funded by the Kresge Foundation and administered by CCS, Kresge Arts in Detroit also provides transformative monetary and professional development support to the city’s emerging, established, and eminent artists.

