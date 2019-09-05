Leading Cancer Expert Joins Tosk's Medical Advisory Board

Drug developer Tosk, Inc.,

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biotech drug developer Tosk, Inc. announced today that Dr. Joel Epstein, a specialist in oral medicine and in cancer diagnosis with particular expertise in the treatment and prevention of the adverse side effects of common cancer therapeutics, has joined its Medical Advisory Board.“We are honored that one of the nation’s most distinguished experts in head and neck and maxillofacial cancer diagnosis and treatment has joined our Advisory Board,” Tosk’s CEO, Brian Frenzel said. “Joel’s extensive experience in understanding, diagnosing, and treating the complications of cancer will be invaluable as we continue in our mission to prevent the toxic effects of front-line cancer drugs and to block the activity of cancer genes.”Dr. Epstein has published over 500 papers and participated in over 30 clinical studies in the field. He has taught and practiced at a number of respected universities and hospitals, including the British Columbia Cancer Agency, the University of Washington, and the University of Illinois, where he was Head of the Interdisciplinary Program in Oral Cancer Biology, Prevention and Treatment.Dr. Epstein has earned many fellowships and awards during his career, the latest in 2018, when he was presented the Distinguished Service Award of the International Society of Oral Oncology. He’s also well known for his writings and presentations on maxillofacial cancer and other oral/dental diseases. Dr. Epstein holds a DMD degree from the University of Saskatchewan and an MSD degree from the University of Washington, where he also served as a Resident in Oral Medicine.Dr. Epstein currently serves as Professor and Director of Cancer Dentistry at the Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute, part of the Cedars-Sinai Health System, in Los Angeles, CA, and as Medical Director of Dental Oncology Services at the City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center in Duarte, CA.“Joel’s work with head and neck cancer patients, as well as his understanding of treatments that can often cause painful and life-threatening side effects, will be of immediate benefit to our company as our drug candidate TK-90 moves through clinical testing to prevent the mucositis caused by cancer therapies,” Frenzel said. “This will be particularly relevant as we review clinical results, apply for accelerated approval pathways with the FDA, and design and implement additional clinical trials.”Tosk, Inc. is a privately held biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops new drugs to improve outcomes for cancer patients by preventing the adverse side effects of existing, widely-used cancer therapies and by blocking the activity of cancer genes.



