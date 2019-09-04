GW Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 11th, 2019

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc and its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GWPH, GW, the Company or the Group), the world leader in the science, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid prescription medicines, today announced that Justin Gover, GW’s Chief Executive Officer will present at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 at 9:55 a.m. ET in New York, NY.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available through GW’s corporate website at www.gwpharm.com on the Investors section under Events & Presentations. A replay will be available soon after the live presentation.

About GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Greenwich Biosciences, Inc.

Founded in 1998, GW is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. GW, along with its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences, has received U.S. FDA approval for EPIDIOLEX (cannabidiol) oral solution for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) or Dravet syndrome in patients two years of age or older and which is now available by prescription in the U.S. The Company has submitted a regulatory application in Europe and has received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). The company continues to evaluate EPIDIOLEX in additional rare conditions including Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) and Rett syndrome. GW commercialized the world’s first plant-derived cannabinoid prescription drug, Sativex® (nabiximols), which is approved for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis in numerous countries outside the United States and for which the company is now planning a U.S. Phase 3 trial. The Company has a deep pipeline of additional cannabinoid product candidates which includes compounds in Phase 1 and 2 trials for epilepsy, autism, glioblastoma, and schizophrenia. For further information, please visit www.gwpharm.com.

Enquiries:

GW Pharmaceuticals plc Stephen Schultz, VP Investor Relations (U.S.) 917 280 2424 / 401 500 6570







