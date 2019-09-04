Global & US Gene Therapy Market Outlook to 2020 - Rising Focus to Accelerate Commercialization of Gene Therapy in Developed Nations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global & US Gene Therapy Market Forecast to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Gene therapy is one of the most widely researched fields in the healthcare industry. The high potential of gene therapy to cure various chronic diseases makes it a popular research area. Various researches are being performed across the globe to explore the potential of gene therapy for the treatment of incurable diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and HIV amongst others.



According to this research report, most of the gene therapy researches are being focused on finding the treatment for cancer, followed by genetic diseases and neurological disorders, respectively. In this context, the gene therapy application chapter of the report provides a comprehensive overview of various diseases in which the gene therapy is used, along with the current and future market size of gene therapy for particular disease and its geographical break up.



Primarily, the gene therapy market is dominated by oncology applications, with several companies and academic institutions focusing on novel and difficult to treat' cancers. Other therapeutic areas seeking developments in gene therapy include monogenic diseases, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, inherited blindness and neurological diseases. Furthermore, the chapter also provides details regarding the various aspects of the clinical trials in the different gene therapy application by phases, vector types, etc.



The major part of the revenue of gene therapy market is generated from research phase. Most of the gene therapy products are in research phases, only few products have been commercialized till date. The report also provides the sales of major marketed gene therapy products, and the list of the products in clinical/pre-clinical research along with their clinical phases.



The companies operating in the gene therapy market are also receiving various funding, grants, and investment from government bodies and venture capitalist firms which are aiding them to develop new products. The study highlights the applications for which the investments have been received.



North America continues to have the maximum number of clinical trials in the gene therapy segment. This is a major reason for the dominant position of North America in the gene therapy market. Based on the geography, the market is divided into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. The report provides the market for each of the geography, along with its forecast till 2020.



The report further covers how major trends and drivers, mainly gene silencing, advanced therapies combining gene therapy and stem cell technology, immunodeficiency syndromes, growing interest of venture capital firms, etc. will propel the industry's growth. An analysis has also been done of a few factors limiting the growth of the industry.



The report also provides insights regarding the strategies adopted by the players from 2013 to 2015 for enhancing their market share. Finally, with a view to understand the competitive landscape, the profiles of key market players have been included in the report to present a complete picture of the global gene therapy market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Failure of Conventional Therapies to Treat Cancers

Rising Focus to Accelerate Commercialization of Gene Therapy in Developed Nations

Rising Incidence of Chronic and Life-Threatening Diseases

Growing Interest of Venture Capital Firms

Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Laws & Safety Concerns

Challenges in Commercialization of Gene Therapy

High Cost of the Gene Therapy Drugs

Pitfalls in Current Technique

Production & Manufacturing: A Unique Challenge for Gene Therapies

Opportunities

Approval of Gene Therapy Drug in Europe

Gene Therapy for Hemophilia B Offers Significant Opportunity

Industry Trends

Gene Silencing: Gaining Momentum

Advanced Therapies: Combining Gene Therapy and Stem Cell Technology

Immunodeficiency Syndromes: The Focus of Gene Therapy

Nanotechnology: Empowering Gene Therapy

Gene Therapy: A New Hope to Treat Blindness

Gene Therapy: Potential Cure for Cancer

Winning Imperatives

Investment in R&D Activities

Key Topics Covered



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Gene Therapy - An Introduction

3.1 Classification of Gene Therapy Techniques

3.2 Physical Methods of Gene Transfer

3.2.1 Electroporation

3.2.2 Hydrodynamic

3.2.3 Microinjection

3.2.4 Particle Bombardment

3.2.5 Ultrasound-Mediated Transfection

3.3 Vectors for Gene Therapy

3.3.1 Viral Vectors

3.3.1.1 Adenoviral Vectors

3.3.1.2 Adeno-associated Virus Vectors

3.3.1.3 Retroviral Vectors

3.3.1.4 Lentiviral Vectors

3.3.2 Non Viral Vectors

3.3.2.1 Naked DNA/Plasmid Vectors

3.3.2.2 Oligonucleotides

3.3.2.3 Liposomes, Lipoplexes and Polyplexes

3.3.2.4 Gene-Activated Matrix



4. Industry Overview

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4 Industry Trends

4.5 Winning Imperatives



5. Clinical Trial Assessment & Pipeline Analysis

5.1 Clinical Trials

5.1.1 By Geography

5.1.2 By Indication

5.1.3 By Gene Type

5.1.4 By Vector

5.1.5 By Clinical Trial Phase

5.2 Pipeline Analysis



6. Gene Therapy Market - Regulatory Landscape & Reimbursement Scenario

6.1 Regulatory Landscape

6.1.1 US

6.1.2 Canada

6.1.3 Europe

6.1.4 Japan

6.1.5 China

6.1.6 India

6.1.7 Australia

6.2 Reimbursement Scenario in Global Market



7. Marketed Gene Therapies

7.1 Neovasculgen

7.2 Glybera

7.3 Gendicine, Rexin-G, Oncorine

7.3.1 Gendicine

7.3.2 Rexin G

7.3.3 Oncorine



8. Gene Therapy Market

8.1 Global

8.2 US



9. Gene Therapy Market by Application

9.1 Oncology

9.1.1 Clinical Trials

9.1.2 Prevalence

9.1.3 Market Outlook

9.2 Cardiovascular Diseases

9.3 Infectious Diseases

9.4 Neurological Diseases

9.5 Genetic Diseases

9.6 Others



10. Gene Therapy Market Size by Geography

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia

10.4 Rest of the World (RoW)



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Strategies Adopted by Various Players

11.1.1 Strategic Collaborations

11.1.2 Acquisitions

11.1.3 Funding & Investments

11.2 Companies Progress in Gene Therapy in 2015



12. Key Players Analysis (Business Description, Clinical Pipeline, Recent Developments, Strengths & Weaknesses)

12.1 Spark Therapeutics, LLC

12.2 ViroMed Co. Ltd. dba VM BioPharma

12.3 Advantagene Inc.

12.4 Bluebird Bio

12.5 Sanofi

12.6 Vical Inc.

12.7 Oxford BioMedica

12.8 Genethon

12.9 uniQure N.V.

12.10 Human Stem Cells Institute

12.11 Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd.

12.12 Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/supxto

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.