Bond Brand Loyalty Certified as a Great Place to Work®

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, NEW YORK and DETROIT, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bond Brand Loyalty, a global data-driven customer experience and loyalty management company, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Great Place to Work®.



The company received this certification after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute. Certification is based on direct feedback from Bond employees, as part of an extensive and anonymous survey on corporate culture and the workplace experience, which received a 96% participation rate from employees.

“We believe that bonds between people are what build business, and powerful experiences between a brand and its customers or employees are what create those bonds. As such, we strive to foster an inspiring, fulfilling culture that enables the career growth and success of our people, and empowers them to deliver great work for our amazing clients,” said Bob Macdonald, president and CEO of Bond Brand Loyalty. “We are honored to receive the Great Place to Work® designation and are extremely proud of our employees, whose hard work and dedication fuel our success and make our culture what it is today.”

The recognition comes at a time of significant growth for Bond, driven by new business wins, expanded offerings, continued global expansion with new offices opening in Detroit and others to be announced soon, along with scanning the market for acquisitions to further accelerate growth. To support its growth and maintain its strong position in the marketplace, Bond is expanding its 500-person team at a rapid rate.

As a privately held, management-owned company, this is the first year that Bond has participated in the Great Place to Work® initiative. The company was honored to receive other accolades this year, including being named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the second year and being recognized as a leader by Forrester in The Forrester WaveTM: Loyalty Services Providers, Q3 2019.

“We chose to participate in the Great Place to Work® initiative because of its rigorous methodology and analysis of employee feedback,” said Macdonald. “While we are proud to be certified in our first year, we will use the results to keep improving our company and keep our employees engaged and inspired. This is an incredibly exciting time to be at Bond.”

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (U.S.A.) and The Globe & Mail (Canada). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Follow Great Place to Work® at www.greatplacetowork.ca and on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada .

About Bond Brand Loyalty

Bond is a global, data-driven customer experience and loyalty management business. It specializes in the Marketing, Measurement, and Management of powerful experiences that build brand loyalty for the world’s most influential brands. Bond creates authentic, profitable, and long-lasting relationships for our clients through a combination of services that includes loyalty solutions, customer experience design, marketing research, customer analytics, live brand experiences, and proprietary technology platforms. Bond has been recognized as a Best Managed Company for the second year in a row. For more information, visit bondbrandloyalty.com , follow Bond on LinkedIn and Twitter, or connect by phone at 1-844-277-2663.

