RETIA MEDICAL Announces Two Publications of Independent Validation Studies of its Argos Cardiac Output Monitor in off-pump coronary artery bypass surgical (OR) patients and high-risk post-cardiac surgical patients in the ICU

Data show 89% (OR) and 88% (ICU) concordance (trending ability) between intermittent pulmonary artery thermodilution (PATD) and the Retia Argos cardiac output measurements

/EIN News/ -- VALHALLA, N.Y., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retia Medical, LLC announced today the recent publications of two independent validation studies which confirmed the accuracy of the minimally invasive Argos Hemodynamic Monitor for monitoring cardiac output in off-pump cardiac bypass graft (OPCAB) patients during their OR procedures and recovery in the CTICU. These studies are the first of their kind to observe the Argos MBATM algorithm in comparison with the gold standard, pulmonary artery catheter bolus thermodilution, in such a challenging patient population, who are known to experience dramatic shifts in their hemodynamics.



In two studies led by Bernd Saugel, MD from the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf in Hamburg, Germany, clinicians compared 572 paired (before/after intervention) CO measurements of a total of 58 OPCAB surgical patients and 167 paired (before/after intervention) CO measurements of 31 Intensive Care Unit patients. The surgical study “Cardiac output estimation using multi-beat analysis of the radial arterial blood pressure waveform: a method comparison study in patients having off-pump coronary artery bypass surgery using intermittent pulmonary artery thermodilution as the reference method” and the ICU study “Cardiac output estimation by multi-beat analysis of the radial arterial blood pressure waveform versus intermittent pulmonary artery thermodilution: a method comparison study in patients treated in the intensive care unit after off-pump coronary artery bypass surgery” described a similar finding. Specifically, the papers state that the CO readings from the Argos monitor determined from Multi-Beat Analysis (MBA) of the radial arterial blood pressure waveform show reasonable agreement and trending ability compared with the PA catheter bolus thermodilution measurements.

The authors noted, “The concordance rate is markedly higher than the ones observed in recent studies comparing the latest version of an established pulse wave analysis algorithm (FloTrac; Edwards Lifesciences, Irvine; CA, USA) with pulmonary artery thermodilution in patients having cardiac surgery using cardiopulmonary bypass.”

“It is important to provide critical care practitioners with published evidence to support the use of the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor in a broad spectrum of high-risk patient populations where knowledge of hemodynamics is crucial to support confident, data-driven diagnostic and management decisions,” said Marc Zemel, CEO of Retia Medical. “We are grateful to have had the opportunity to provide the Argos monitor to Dr. Saugel and his team, who led an especially rigorous test of the performance of our monitor.”

The studies were published online by the Journal of Clinical Monitoring and Computing and are available at https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10877-019-00375-z and https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10877-019-00374-0 .

About the Argos Cardiac Output Monitor

Retia Medical designed the Argos Cardiac Output (CO) Monitor to provide members of the Critical Care team in the operating room and intensive care unit with a more accurate, intuitive and affordable hemodynamic monitor that supports confident, data-based patient care decision making.

Equipped with Retia’s proprietary MBA™ algorithm , which uses advanced signal processing to improve the model of circulation and enables accurate tracking of both fluid and pressor resuscitation, the Argos Monitor seamlessly combines accuracy, ease of use, EMR connectivity and cost-effectiveness.

About Retia Medial

Retia Medical aims to advance the use of CO monitoring to improve patient care by providing members of the critical care team with a more accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable hemodynamic monitor that supports confident, data-based decisions.

Retia brings together industry-leading expertise in physiology, signal processing, and computational algorithms to engineer innovative monitoring solutions that give clinicians up-to-the-minute data that they can rely on to make informed patient care decisions. Additionally, Retia is committed to offering more clinicians access to CO monitoring by reducing the cost and inconvenience that limit the use of traditional CO technologies to the most high-risk patients. For additional information, please visit www.retiamedical.com .

Contacts Corporate Contact Jayne Peister (914) 594-1986 jpeister@retiamedical.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.