United Country Real Estate Recognized for Growth and Innovation by Multiple Companies

United Country Real Estate was recently recognized by Inc Magazine, Franchise Business Review, and The Franchise Times for their continued growth and innovation.

Inc Magazine named United Real Estate Group, parent company of United Country, as a fastest growing company in America for the fourth time. The Inc. 5000 list ranks companies according to their percentage growth of revenue over the last three years. United Real Estate Group grew 65-percent in revenue over the three year period. According to Inc. Magazine, the 2019 Inc. 5000 list, has shown staggering growth compared with prior lists.

“The entire United organization is super excited to make Inc. magazine’s list of fastest-growing companies again this year,” said Dan Duffy, chief executive officer of United Real Estate Group. “It’s amazing what a team of passionate and curious professionals can do when they are aligned around a common vision and a strong culture. Hats off to every single agent, broker, auctioneer and team member that made this possible.”

United Country was also named a Top Innovator and a Top Franchise for Veterans in 2019 by Franchise Business Review. The two recent awards mark the fifth time United Country has been recognized for its achievements this year. Other awards include being named a Top Franchise, a Top Service Franchise and being inducted in to FBR’s prestigious Hall of Fame. Franchise Business Review provides the only national ranking of franchises based solely on franchisee satisfaction and performance data on a yearly basis.

In addition to the three awards from Inc and FBR, Franchise Times recently announced United Country as a Top 200 Company. The Franchise Times ranks 500 of the largest franchise systems in the United States by global system-wide sales based on the previous year’s performance. The Magazine focuses solely on news and information specifically for franchising.

“Our mission is always to be innovative and stay on the forefront of an ever-changing world of technology and marketing. Just in the past year or so, we’ve launched multiple initiatives to help our affiliates continue to have significant advantages in their markets,” said Mike Duffy, president of United Country. “Some of those initiatives include the launch of UC Ranch Properties for our premier and luxury ranches, new agent and office websites, the launch of our next generation website with UnitedCountry.com and the latest being our new partnership and brand with Realtree, called Realtree United Country Hunting Properties. These initiatives have kicked us into a rapid growth for new offices, agents and overall revenue for each franchise as we head into the end of 2019.”

About United Country

United Country Real Estate – is the leading, fully integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals serving lifestyle markets, small cities, towns and the surrounding properties across the US and resort communities in Central America and Mexico. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle and country real estate marketing since 1925. United Country supports over 500 offices and 6,000 real estate professionals with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes the highest ranked and largest portfolios of specialty property marketing websites, the largest real estate marketing services company, an extensive buyer database of one million opt-in buyers and exclusive national advertising of properties to offer broader exposure for local listings.

