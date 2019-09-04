OmniMesh Announces Executive Advisory Board

/EIN News/ --



Proven Entrepreneurs, Innovators, and Technologists Will Contribute Experiences, Contacts, and Strategies to Accelerate Growth

Syracuse, NY, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- OmniMesh, a leader in innovative content delivery solutions for service providers and content creators, has announced the members of its Executive Advisory Board. Comprised of proven leaders from the telecommunications, manufacturing, and cybersecurity industries, the Board is charged with advising OmniMesh’s executives on technology initiatives, fundraising activities, business development, and market outreach. The Board consists of the following individuals:

-Charles Green serves as president and chief executive officer of Assured Information Security (AIS), a successful business that focuses on computer and network security research and development. Under his leadership, the company has, in the past six years, doubled its workforce, more than quadrupled its revenue, and expanded to 10 locations. Green has been recognized as an economic champion and 2019 semifinalist for the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year New York Award for his work with AIS and as an advisor to several other groundbreaking technology companies.

-LaMar Hill is globally recognized as a provider of strategic business development for high- growth companies, and a relentless advocate for the transformation of the upstate New York economy through the development of the region’s technology sector. He is chief technology officer for the State of New York’s initiative to bring a $12B+ manufacturing campus to upstate, and has been a prime mover for accelerating technology commercialization through such activities as joint development agreements, technology transfer, and fundraising and financing.

-Bill Marks is co-founder and director emeritus of MTN Satellite Communications and is considered one of the pioneers of the cable industry. Included among his many accomplishments are co-founding SeaMobile, Inc., serving as president and chief executive officer of American Video Corporation (later American CableSystems, Inc.), and becoming the youngest cable TV executive to be elected to the Cable TV Pioneers organization. He is regularly recruited to serve as an advisor to emerging and established telecommunications and networking companies.

- Francis McInerney is managing director of North River Ventures LLC (NRV), and is responsible for NRV’s web-based video program, FutureCreators, a highly successful business management system. McInerney is a recognized thought-leader in the information technology sector, having spent more than 40 years in that industry. He is the author of six books and investor in several information industry-focused funds.

-David Montanaro is an entrepreneurial chief executive officer and angel investor with extensive board-level experience. He is recognized as a leading expert in the telecommunications and data networking industries with extensive knowledge in voice, data, video, and wireless solutions, along with other technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and analytics. He was a founding investor, chairman, and chief executive officer of USA Datanet, served as chief executive officer for NEC eLuminant, and held executive-level positions with several other global technology concerns.

-Marc Viggiano is a noted leader in infrastructure deployment and the engineering of advanced sensor and communication systems. He was chief executive officer of Saab Sensis, where he helped grow the company from a seven-person startup to an enterprise with over 700 employees, resulting in a 40x exit for initial Sensis investors. He is currently the founder and chief executive officer of Niteopark LLC, an engineering and business development consulting firm. Viggiano has more than three decades of experience in the design and development of advanced sensor and communication systems, holding multiple patents.

“We are delighted—and humbled—that these highly talented and successful individuals have accepted the invitation to join OmniMesh’s board of advisors, which is an essential component in fulfilling our short- and long-term business strategies,” explained William Abrams, OmniMesh’s chief executive officer. “The integrity, intelligence, passion, and commitment of this group is second to none. We are eager to leverage their insights and experiences to help OmniMesh reach its fullest potential.”

About OmniMesh

Headquartered in Syracuse, New York, OmniMesh is an innovative leader in wireless mesh networking, service delivery, and distribution services beyond the network edge. Its platform enables service providers and content owners to efficiently deliver content and services to subscribers in a cost-effective, scalable, and completely secure manner. The company’s technology enables its customers to satisfy the growing demand for content and connectivity—today and tomorrow—while helping them reduce capital expenses and network operating costs. To learn more about OmniMesh solutions please visit www.omnimesh.us .

