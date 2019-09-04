Jaideep Sarkar concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Kingdom of Lesotho

Shri Jaideep Sarkar (IFS:1987), presently High Commissioner of India to the Republic of South Africa, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Kingdom of Lesotho, with residence in Pretoria.



