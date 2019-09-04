FTI Consulting Adds Three Senior Professionals to Financial Services Practice

Experts Enhance Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance and Regulatory Offerings

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the expansion of the firm’s Financial Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment with the appointment of three professionals in New York.



The addition of Marc Walby as a Senior Managing Director and Karen McDonald and Amber Vitale as Managing Directors enhances FTI Consulting’s anti-money laundering, anti-bribery and corruption, compliance, risk management and regulatory offerings for financial institutions. The three professionals have significant experience working in financial services, consulting, regulatory agencies and law enforcement.

“FTI Consulting helps banks and financial services clients of all sizes and types navigate a constantly changing environment of regulations and enforcement actions, litigation threats, and economic and competitive challenges,” said Stella Mendes , Co-Leader of the Financial Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. “Marc, Karen and Amber bring expertise that enhances our ability to holistically advise clients on managing risk, ensuring compliance, resolving regulatory inquiries and leveraging their assets to protect and enhance enterprise value.”

Philip Stern , Co-Leader of the Financial Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting, added: “Financial institutions are challenged to remain profitable while meeting the expectations of regulators, shareholders and a demanding public. These three professionals have hands-on experience working for the largest financial institutions globally and handling the most complex assignments, along with specialized industry knowledge that enable our teams to provide practical solutions to specific client issues and add value in the process.”

Mr. Walby brings more than 20 years of international strategic leadership experience to FTI Consulting. He most recently served as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer for Deutsche Bank AG’s Americas Risk Management Division, where he oversaw the development of the bank’s risk management operations for businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America across all risk types, including credit, market, liquidity, models, operational, compliance and legal. Mr. Walby has previous experience as a Principal at KPMG in New York, London and São Paulo, Brazil, where he advised global investment and commercial banks, broker-dealers, insurance companies and asset managers.

Ms. McDonald brings nearly 20 years of experience in compliance programs, investigations and litigation, 10 of which have been with global banks. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, she was a senior compliance officer for developing and overseeing the implementation of the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Compliance Program for Société Générale’s U.S. Corporate and Investment Banking businesses, in addition to advising on the development of global anti-bribery and corruption compliance standards. Ms. McDonald previously led regional anti-bribery and anti-corruption risk management at Barclays. Before that, she was responsible for a global internal investigations program and advising on Bank Secrecy Act investigations. Ms. McDonald began her career as a prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, where she conducted investigations and prosecutions involving complex cases of securities fraud, enterprise corruption, narcotics trafficking and money laundering.

Ms. Vitale specializes in economic sanctions, anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption compliance. Her expertise includes conducting OFAC investigations, financial crime-related regulation and compliance, and risk management and internal controls. She has 15 years of experience conducting investigations and working on compliance matters involving numerous industries, including financial services, oil and gas, shipping, heavy equipment, agriculture and real estate. Most recently, Ms. Vitale was Head of Sanctions Advisory at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., where she was responsible for conducting investigations, drafting disclosures and reports, providing guidance on sanctions compliance and developing and delivering sanctions training. She also served five years at OFAC, including three as a Section Chief in Enforcement.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc. 555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004 +1.202.312.9100 Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes +1.617.747.1791 mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com Media Contact: Matthew Bashalany +1.617.897.1545 matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.