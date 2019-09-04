RYAH Medtech, Inc. Engages KCSA Strategic Communications as Public Relations and Investor Relations Counsel

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYAH Medtech, Inc. (“RYAH” or the “Company”), a big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant intake industry, announced that it has retained KCSA Strategic Communications (“KCSA”), a leading New York-based communications firm, to support the Company’s public relations and investor relations programs.



"We have retained KCSA to help raise our profile among investors and represent us in the media,” said Gregory Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of RYAH. “RYAH is entering a very exciting stage of its evolution with the recent commercial launch of our first-of-its-kind dose-measuring smart vaporizer which utilizes AI and data collection to provide optimal results and information for users. Our pipeline of products includes a smart-patch, a smart-pen for the oral delivery of tinctures, and a smart metered-dose inhaler, which will be integrated into the HIPPA-compliant cloud for big data collection. We believe AI and Internet of Things (“IoT”)-based data collection is the future of plant-based medicine delivery and we are pleased to begin sharing our strategic business initiatives and ongoing progress with both the media and investment communities. KCSA has the experience and expertise to most effectively reach our target audiences and we are excited to partner with them as we move ahead.”

“RYAH has a clear strategy to rapidly grow the Company by developing a range of next generation IoT delivery devices which harness AI and big data to support consistency and reliability of prescriptions in the plant intake industry. With management’s extensive experience and the Company’s patent-protected technology, RYAH is well positioned to execute on its growth strategy and we are very excited to help the Company tell its compelling story to the media and investors,” said Jeffrey Goldberger, Managing Partner of KCSA Strategic Communications.

KCSA will employ a comprehensive communications program designed to increase awareness of RYAH across the investment community as well as create an in-depth media strategy to generate coverage of the company’s progress in the cannabis, medical and business press. Since KCSA’s inception 50 years ago, the firm has developed a strong reputation for its innovative and dedicated work representing public and private companies. KCSA's objectives include, among others, communications, strategy and introductions to the institutional investment community and carefully planned media representation.

About RYAH Medtech, Inc.

RYAH is a big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant intake industry. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates HIPAA-compliant medical data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is also relevant for growers, dispensaries and Licensed Processors (LPs) to monitor and manage plant strain effects on patients. With a strong IP portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete medical plant lifecycle, from seed to consumption.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, cannabis, healthcare, digital media, and energy. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation and United States rules and regulation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company; execution of additional distribution agreements; and the results users may receive from using RYAH are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the ability of the Company to execute on key priorities, including the successful completion of acquisitions, business retention, and strategic plans and to attract, develop and retain key executives; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company’s information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Company or its affiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; a novel business model; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; the overall difficult litigation environment, including in the United States; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events; and the risk associated with a business in the cannabis industry. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Public Relations Contact:

Gretchen Gailey / Annie Graf

KCSA Strategic Communications

ggailey@kcsa.com / agraf@kcsa.com

347-487-6186 / 786-390-2644

Investor Relations Contact:

Elizabeth Barker / Kevin Pryor

KCSA Strategic Communications

ebarker@kcsa.com / kpryor@kcsa.com

212-896-1203 / 347-487-6184



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.