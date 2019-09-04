Itronics Testing Breakthrough Technology Rock Kleen System for Reprocessing Silver/Gold Mine Tailings, to Replace the Validated KAM Thio System Technology

Itronics enters into agreement to test Rock Kleen on second silver mines tailings

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itronics Inc. (OTC:ITRO), an Innovative Greentech Fertilizer, Silver, and Mineral Producer, reported today that it is developing breakthrough technology Rock Kleen to replace its previously validated KAM-Thio fluid for neutralization of residual cyanide, and recovery of residual silver, gold, and metal oxides from silver/gold heap leach mine tailings.



The new Rock Kleen chemistry is manufactured from virgin ingredients and is based on more than 30 years of experience with similar fluids manufactured from spent photographic liquids. The Company has been working on chemical replacement of spent photographic chemistry used in its GOLD’n GRO fertilizers and for the KAM-Thio rock cleaning fluid for several years in anticipation that spent photoliquid supply might decline and be insufficient to support GOLD’n GRO fertilizer sales growth.

Itronics is “bench marking” the Rock Kleen system using samples supplied by Comstock Mining and it has entered into an agreement with a second silver company with 12 times the tailing tonnage to test Rock Kleen on previously leached silver ore with a high residual silver content and complex silver mineralogy. Testing Rock Kleen is presently underway on heap leach tailings materials from the second mine, and from Comstock Mining. These tests are further validating this breakthrough technology for application in the mining industry to achieve zero waste.

“We have known for the last few years that the supply of silver-bearing photoliquids could diminish to levels that might not support large scale growth of the GOLD’n GRO fertilizer sales,” said Dr. John Whitney, Itronics President. “We decided that developing Rock Kleen for the silver/gold mine tailings reprocessing application would provide an excellent opportunity to test the new technology. We believe that the new chemistry will work very well in the GOLD’n GRO fertilizers as well. Sales of GOLD’n GRO Fertilizers are up over 62% for the first 6 months of 2019 compared to the prior year.

“The transition to virgin chemistry has relieved our existing customers concerns about future supply availability and opens up opportunities to develop new markets without being limited by concerns about raw material availability. This is good news for everyone who uses or plans to use our fertilizer and chemical products and technology. This also substantiates the good news for our shareholders, lenders and other stakeholders, of our continuing successful progress moving forward” Dr. Whitney said.



Itronics expects to transition to virgin chemicals for all of its liquid products over the next three years. Itronics still plans to use spent photoliquids for some of its needs as long as it is economical to do so, and continues to recycle it to zero waste.



About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a “Creative Green Technology” Company which produces GOLD’n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company’s goal is to achieve profitable green technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD’n GRO fertilizers, silver, zinc, and minerals. The Company’s technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

Through its subsidiary, Itronics Metallurgical, Inc., Itronics is the only company with a fully permitted “Beneficial Use Photochemical, Silver, and Water Recycling” plant in the United States that converts 100 percent of the spent photoliquids into GOLD’n GRO liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver bearing glass. This is internationally recognized award winning “Zero Waste” Technology. The Company is developing a portfolio of environmentally beneficial “Zero waste” processing and mining technologies. Itronics has received numerous domestic and international awards that recognize its ability to successfully use chemical science and engineering to create and implement new environmentally green recycling and fertilizer technologies.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants, and are available at the Company's "e-store" on Amazon.Com. Due to expanded retail customer interest, GOLD'n GRO fertilizer may now be purchased in Reno, Nevada at the "Buy Nevada First Gift Shop" at 4001 S. Virginia St.



