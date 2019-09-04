Comstock Mining Updates Mercury Remediation Venture

/EIN News/ -- VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (the “Company” or “Comstock Mining”) (NYSE American: LODE) announced a number of salient updates on its collaboration with Oro Industries Inc. (“Oro”), and the newly formed company called Mercury Clean Up LLC (“MCU”), for the manufacture and global deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical and oxidation processes to reclaim, treat and remediate mercury from tailings and industrial effluents.



In June 2019, announced that it would, through MCU, demonstrate the feasibility of a mercury remediation system within the historic, world-class, Comstock Lode mining district. Comstock Mining provides the platform for testing the mercury remediation system, and MCU conducts the initial trials starting with a 2 ton per hour pilot operation that could scale up to 25 tons per hour.

Oro has commenced the manufacturing for the deployment of the 2 to 25 ton per hour mercury recovery plant in July 2019, and recently completed the critical “Reverse-Helix Spiral Concentrator” component of the system. The entire system will be mounted on three separate trailers for mobility and will be set up on the Company’s fully contained, double-lined processing facility during the fourth quarter with an expected start date in December 2019.

In addition to completing the Reverse-Helix Spiral Concentrator the Company, Oro and MCU have;

Identified sample locations within the Carson River Mercury Superfund Site (“CRMSS”), which will be sampled per an updated Sampling and Analysis Plan (“SAP”). Once suitable sites have been identified, bulk samples will be extracted and transported to the MCU mercury remediation system located at Comstock’s American Flat processing facility located in Storey County, Nevada;

Coordinated and met with the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (“NDEP’) in mid-August, identifying project objectives, preliminary sampling plans and prerequisite approvals of engineering design changes, documentation standards, and periodic reporting requirements; and

Ordered the 200 gallon-per-minute dissolved air flotation (“DAF”) water recycling treatment plant, also scheduled for delivery in December.

Oro’s Helix Spiral concentrators can achieve the highest concentration ratio and recoveries possible with almost any types of material that can be concentrated by gravity. The design and engineering principles of the multi-helix spirals embedded inside the concentrator allows for full adjustment to concentrate mercury and other heavy-metal contaminants, yielding the peak concentration ratio with virtually no loss of material. This unique characteristic means higher production rates and higher yields.

Mr. De Gasperis concluded, “MCU is moving full speed ahead. Our experience in eliminating mercury contamination from the environment, coupled with their technology and processing know-how, positions a tremendous opportunity for our planet, our partners, and our company and represents a significant step forward in our strategy for delivering conservation-based, economically enhancing mining technologies.”

The Company will provide additional updates in October 2019. MCU, our process technologies, and the team, will be showcased during our Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 12, 2019, at the historic Gold Hill Hotel, 1540 S Main St, Virginia City, NV 89440.

About Comstock Mining Inc.

Comstock Mining Inc. is a Nevada-based, gold, and silver mining company with extensive, contiguous property in the Comstock District and is an emerging leader in sustainable, responsible mining. Comstock Mining began acquiring properties in the Comstock District in 2003. Since then, Comstock Mining has consolidated a significant portion of the Comstock District, amassed the single largest known repository of historical and current geological data on the Comstock region, secured permits, built an infrastructure and completed its first phase of production. Comstock Mining continues evaluating and acquiring properties inside and outside the district, expanding its footprint and exploring all of our existing and prospective opportunities for further exploration, development, and mining. The near-term goal of our business plan is to maximize intrinsic stockholder value realized, per share, by continuing to acquire mineralized and potentially mineralized properties, exploring, developing and validating qualified resources and reserves (proven and probable) that enable the commercial development of our operations through extended, long-lived mine plans and developments that are economically feasible and socially responsible.



