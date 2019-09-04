BenchPrep Named to 2019 Training Industry Top 20™ Training Delivery Companies List

Leading configurable cloud-based learning solution earns distinguished industry accolade for its learner-centric features, valuable analytics and more

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Training Industry announced today that BenchPrep , the configurable learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for nonprofits, corporations, and training organizations, has been named to the 2019 Top Training Companies™ List for the training delivery sector of the learning and development market. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 and Training Industry Watch List reports on critical sectors of the training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.



BenchPrep’s selection to the 2019 Training Industry Top 20™ Training Delivery Companies List was based on the following criteria:

Value of platform features and capabilities

Quality of analytics and reporting

Company size and growth potential

Quality of clients

Geographic and vertical reach

“This year’s Top 20 Training Delivery Companies continue to develop engaging delivery platforms that provide advanced reporting and analytics capabilities that measure the impact of learning,” said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. “These organizations accommodate all types of learners by offering robust training through a variety of modalities such as virtual, online and on-demand learning. Through a combination of strategic methods, these providers deliver training solutions that optimize employee training and performance.”

BenchPrep’s advanced online learning platform allows organizations across all industries to achieve their goals by streamlining content management, instructional design, educator tools, analytics dashboards, and reporting into one comprehensive solution to improve and accelerate learner success.

“BenchPrep’s omnichannel delivery incorporates personalized learning pathways, robust instructional design principles, gamification and nearly real-time analytics,” said Danielle Draewell, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “Its platform focuses on learner engagement and gives learners a personalized experience that leads to greater success and improved outcomes.”

“We're thrilled to be recognized by Training Industry on the 2019 Top Training Companies™ List,” said Ashish Rangnekar, CEO, BenchPrep. “Today’s professionals are demanding a better learning and training experience. This distinction is a testament to how we continue to advance and evolve our product to meet and exceed the demands of today’s learners.”

The full 2019 Top Training Delivery Companies Watch List, can be found, here .

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is a configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for nonprofits (credentialing bodies & associations), corporations, and training companies. With an award-winning learner-centric platform, BenchPrep increases learner engagement, improves long-term learner retention, and reduces dropout rates. Many of the largest credentialing bodies, associations, and training organizations in the world now deliver learning programs through BenchPrep, including ACT, Becker Professional Education, AAMC, CFA Institute, CompTIA, GMAC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, ASCM, AIA, ProLiteracy, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, NCBE, and OnCourse Learning. More than 5 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more about BenchPrep, please visit www.benchprep.com .

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) presents news, articles, webinars and research reports focused on supporting the corporate training leader and offers complimentary referrals to training professionals seeking to source products or services at https://trainingindustry.com/rfp .

Media Contact:

Jon Aderson

Director of Marketing

BenchPrep

312-650-5135

jon@benchprep.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df7b332c-2d40-4581-86d2-c3e322ace132



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.