Amicus Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2019
/EIN News/ -- CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced upcoming presentations at the following investor conferences in September.
- Bradley Campbell, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Jeff Castelli, Chief Portfolio Officer and Head of Gene Therapy, will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 9:40 a.m. ET.
- Daphne Quimi, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Janney Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:50 a.m. ET.
A live audio webcast of both presentations can be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at http://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations, and will be archived for 90 days.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
CONTACTS:
Investors/Media:
Amicus Therapeutics
Sara Pellegrino, IRC
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
IR@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-5044
Media:
Amicus Therapeutics
Marco Winkler
mwinkler@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-2798
FOLD–G
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.