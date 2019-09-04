Worldwide Video Intercom Devices Market Insights (2016-2027): Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends
The Global Video Intercom Devices Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growth in usage of devices having mobile apps through which message is forwarded to the authorized person's mobile phone, increase in cloud technology through which data would be stored, recorded along with user interface and rise in usage of Smart Video Doorbells that aims for safety and security through home automation.
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Technology Analysis
1.6 Application Analysis
1.7 Strategic Benchmarking
1.8 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Growth in usage of devices having Mobile Apps through which Message is forwarded to the authorized person's Mobile Phone
3.1.2 Increase in Cloud Technology through which data would be stored, recorded along with user interface
3.1.3 Rise in usage of Smart Video Doorbells that aims for safety and security through home automation
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Video Intercom Devices Market, By Mode
4.1 Manual Mode
4.2 Automatic Mode
5 Video Intercom Devices Market, By Access Control
5.1 Fingerprint Readers
5.2 Password Access
5.3 Proximity Cards
5.4 Wired Access Control
5.4.1 Cat-5 Systems
5.4.2 2-Wire Systems
5.4.3 Power line Carrier Systems
5.5 Wireless Access Control
5.5.1 Bluetooth
5.5.2 Wi-Fi
5.5.3 Other Wireless Systems
6 Video Intercom Devices Market, By Type
6.1 TOFD Ultrasonic Flaw Detector
6.2 Phased Array Ultrasonic Flaw Detector
6.3 Conventional Ultrasonic Flaw instruments
7 Video Intercom Devices Market, By Components
7.1 LED/LCD
7.2 Cameras
7.3 Microphones/Speech Unit
7.4 Sensors
7.5 Other Components
8 Video Intercom Devices Market, By Display Type
8.1 Black and White
8.2 Color
9 Video Intercom Devices Market, By Product
9.1 Audio
9.2 Door/Entrance System
9.3 Sub-Monitoring Stations
9.4 Video Baby Monitoring System
9.5 Main Monitoring Station/Indoor Station
9.6 Handheld Device
10 Video Intercom Devices Market, By Technology
10.1 IP-based
10.2 Analog
11 Video Intercom Devices Market, By Application
11.1 Aerospace
11.2 Manufacturing/Industrial
11.3 Railways
11.4 Energy
11.5 Machinery
11.6 Oil & Gas
11.7 Education
11.7.1 Student Housing
11.7.2 Classroom Communication
11.8 Healthcare
11.8.1 Pharmacy
11.8.2 Emergency Calling
11.9 Automobiles
11.9.1 Vehicle Mounted Intercom Devices
11.10 Residential
11.10.1 Independent Homes
11.10.2 Apartments
11.10.3 Other Residentials
11.11 Commercial
11.11.1 Government
11.11.2 Private
11.11.3 Public
11.12 Other Applications
12 Video Intercom Devices Market, By Geography
12.1 North America
12.1.1 US
12.1.2 Canada
12.1.3 Mexico
12.2 Europe
12.2.1 France
12.2.2 Germany
12.2.3 Italy
12.2.4 Spain
12.2.5 UK
12.2.6 Rest of Europe
12.3 Asia Pacific
12.3.1 China
12.3.2 Japan
12.3.3 India
12.3.4 Australia
12.3.5 New Zealand
12.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.4 Middle East
12.4.1 Saudi Arabia
12.4.2 UAE
12.4.3 Rest of Middle East
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Rest of Latin America
12.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
12.6.1 South Africa
12.6.2 Others
13 Key Player Activities
13.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
13.3 Product Launch & Expansions
13.4 Other Activities
14 Leading Companies
14.1 Aiphone Corporation
14.2 Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.
14.3 Comelit Group S.p.A.
14.4 TKH Group N.V. (Commend International GmbH)
14.5 Honeywell International Inc.
14.6 Infinova International Ltd. (Swann Communications Pty. Ltd.)
14.7 Legrand Holding Inc.
14.8 Alpha Communications
14.14 Panasonic Corporation
14.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
14.11 Siedle & Soehne OHG
14.12 Entryvue USA Inc.
